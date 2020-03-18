Bong Joon Ho Needs To Make A Musical Wherever Characters Say “Fuck This” & Cease Singing

Oscar-successful filmmaker Bong Joon Ho wishes to make a musical. I could flesh this sentence out, incorporate some terms, profess my underlying like for the Korean director, but eh, I do not think it demands it. “Bong Joon Ho” and “musical” in the identical sentence is certainly more than enough to make you smile in these dire times.

Speaking to Empire magazine, Bong entertained the strategy of what he may possibly think up subsequent. After Parasite, which gained 4 Oscars at this year’s Academy Awards, the director explained that he would “love to make a musical.”

“Characters would begin singing, then think, ‘Oh my God, fuck this, this is far too cheesy,’ and prevent all of a sudden.” Incredible.

“There are remarkable musical films, like Singing’ In The Rain. But when I observe them, I really feel incredibly humiliated and commence blushing. So it would have to be… distinct,” he claimed. A Bong musical appears absolutely divine.

Only time will explain to if Bong does make a musical, but in the meantime he is performing on two distinct projects. In a conversation with Range, Bong disclosed strategies of two films, one in Korean and the other in English.

“Both tasks are not massive films. They are the measurement of Parasite or Mother. The Korean movie is located in Seoul and has one of a kind features of horror and action. It’s hard to determine the style of my films. The English challenge is a drama film dependent on a genuine occasion that occurred in 2016. Of course I will not know until eventually I end the script, but it has to be established half in the British isles and 50 % in the US.” Interesting.

Then there is also the new Parasite series, which is not a remake. Bong described the collection to Variety as an “expanded version” of the film. The series will stream on HBO, with film director Adam McKay (Vice) also connected. As for the forged, Collider reports Mark Ruffalo is being eyed for 1 of the lead roles. Stay tuned.

If you are in the sudden mood for a Bong film, you can watch Snowpiercer and Okja on Netflix. Or you can lease / buy Parasite on platforms like Amazon and iTunes.

