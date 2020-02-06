Bong Joon-ho’s dark comic thriller is a modern masterpiece

“Once you cross the 1-inch caption limit, you’ll be introduced to so many more fantastic films,” said Bong Joon-ho earlier this month on the Golden Globes stage when he won the award for the best foreign language film got to parasite, His latest film, a dark comic book thriller in Seoul’s social hierarchy, may require us to tighten our dwindling attention spans and read the story, but it’s definitely worth the effort – parasite is nothing short of a masterpiece.

It starts with the Kim family, who folds pizza boxes to make a living in their beetle-infested basement house in the South Korean capital. Your dirty window is at street level and you can just log in to another user’s WiFi. For our protagonists, there are tiny glimmers of hope and life above earth that are anchored by seeing people literally pissing on your house or crouching on a ledge above the toilet to get a phone signal.

The Kims may not have much, but you feel they are happy with it. They find the positive in situations that most find annoying – when an explosion of fumigation seeps through their open windows, father Ki-taek (Song Kang-ho) cheerfully suggests not to close them, but to make the most of a free one To make insecticide. However, their fate gradually changes when an old friend visits the son Ki-woo (Choi Woo-shik) and brings a scholarly stone that is said to bring prosperity – and an offer to take on his job as a private English teacher for a wealthy family.

With a college diploma falsified by his Photoshop sister Ki-jung (Park So-dam), Ki-woo sets off – through the steep streets of Seoul and through the class system to the climax. In contrast to the Kims, the parks are very rich, as the immaculate, spacious and modernist house with its well-kept lawn and floor-to-ceiling windows shows. The matriarch Yeon-gyo (Cho Yeo-jeong) always seems to be up to date, even if she has little to emphasize – every minor task in her life is outsourced to employees – but the omission, background checks of the employees she hires This proves fatally later in the film.

Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” has already received numerous awards. Credit: Alamy

Once Ki-woo has settled in his new job, he will find opportunities for the rest of his family to take up jobs in the park residence without revealing that any of them are related. Ki-jung poses as an unorthodox art therapist “with a special reputation in her field”, while Ki-taek and mother Chung-sook (Chang Hyae-jin) act as chauffeurs and housekeepers after some sophisticated listings. For the Kims, everything runs smoothly until they take over the luxurious house while the parks are on a camping trip and then receive an unexpected visitor who reveals a big secret that lurks in the depths of the house.

From then on, only Yeon-gyo is in danger. The two factions of the working class that we see in the film are involved in a very physical struggle to rise above one another and act in solidarity before stabbing them in the back (or throwing them down the stairs). The comfortable new life of the Kims is threatened and when the pouring rain floods Seoul and the sewers, they race down hills and city stairs to save their few belongings from the now underwater apartment. That shows how far they have to fall.

Part of the brilliance of Parasite is that while it’s a “we against you” story, it doesn’t choose a side. Instead, Bong shows the mistakes of both families – everyone is as parasitic as the other, the Kims dig into the house of the parks under false pretexts and the parks use the Kims in a subtle way while making derogatory comments about themselves of superiority.

Earlier this month, a TV spin-off from Parasite was announced that will investigate some of the film’s “hidden stories”. That is exactly the feeling with which Parasite will leave you behind – no matter how many times you watch it (and it is a film that, as the title suggests, gets under your skin and itches you after another look), there is still so many more secrets hidden in the shadows.