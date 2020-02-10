Bong Joon-ho’s reactions to the “Parasite” Oscar night were the purest moments of the 2020 award season

If you go to the Academy Awards tonight (February 9th), you’ll be forgiven for the fact that parasites may not be ahead. If the academy failed again with the 2020 nominations, why should they award the main prizes for a film that barely contains English lines?

Just as surprised that Parasite did so well was the cast and crew of the film, who was beautifully represented in director Bong Joon-ho’s joyous reactions. The filmmaker is no stranger to winning awards, especially after a great run this awards season, but the Oscars really seemed to have taken him by surprise, and that blessed us all – with some surprising new additions to his mantelpiece and us with his incredible pure happy answers.

The night really started when the award for the best original screenplay was announced. Bong came on stage with his screenplay colleague Han Jin-won, and while he was addressing the Dolby Theater audience, he did what everyone would do – looked closely at the shiny new trophy in his hands, took a broad look at it A grin conquers his face and chuckles softly.

Next is the award for the best international feature film. After a speech in which he thanked his cast and the other nominees in Korean (with the help of Sharon Choi, who is a star himself), Bong quietly slipped back into the English language and said, “I’m ready tonight to drink. “And he should too.

Thought the Parasite winning run was over? So did Bong, who practically had to be pulled out of his seat by actor Song Kang-ho when Spike Lee called his name. “After winning Best International Feature, I thought I was ready for the day and could relax,” he said when he made it onto the podium. His emotions and unbelief were all over his face. He continued to pay homage to his film teachers, including his candidate Martin Scorsese.

“Just being nominated was a great honor, I never thought I would win,” he continued. He thanked Quentin Tarantino, who always supported him, and offered to take a “Texas Chainsaw” with him to his Oscar trophy and divide it into five to share with Todd Phillips and Sam Mendes. “Thank you,” he concluded his heartwarming speech. “I’ll drink until the next morning.”

When Parasite became the first foreign language film to win Best Picture and made more history, Bong passed the microphone to the rest of the crew while walking around the stage congratulating everyone. But his seed was sown and the joy of winning Parasite had infected the room – when the stage lights went out, when producer Miky Lee tried to honor Kwak Sin Ae’s acceptance speech, Charlize Theron and Tom Hanks sang that they were brought in.

“Thanks, it’s an incredible night,” added Bong to the academy’s backstage thank-you camera. “It is very difficult to believe. It is a great honor. I have the feeling that I wake up and find it all to be a dream, it is very surreal.” Tonight may have been a shock for spectators and winners alike, but Parasite’s dominance was absolutely deserved and was made even more necessary by the pure joy of its creator.