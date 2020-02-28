bonnaroo-2020-is-presently-marketed-out

Near

That was quick.

Extra than 3 months just before the commence of the 2020 Bonnaroo New music & Arts Pageant, the Manchester, Tenn. event is previously bought out.

That contains all common admission passes and VIP offers, additionally the new mid-tier “GA+” tickets.

Bonnaroo 2020 is officially Marketed OUT! A substantial THANK YOU to anyone joining us on The Farm in 2020 – it truly is gonna be an wonderful yr. Camping, Platinum, Nashville Shuttle Packages, & pick out accommodations even now readily available although supplies previous. Get them at https://t.co/L0pxsjUS50pic.twitter.com/5I9Cx0saYT — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) February 28, 2020

Bonnaroo claims this is the quickest sellout in their 19-year history. For comparison’s sake, very last year’s occasion was also a rare sellout, but that didn’t materialize until eventually the day before the audio commenced.

It also continues an extraordinary industrial rebound for the fest. Final 12 months marked Bonnaroo’s initial sellout since 2013, and came 3 yrs soon after a dismal 2016, when ticket revenue hit an all-time very low of roughly 46,000 in 2016.

The 2020 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival requires area June 11-14 at Excellent Stage Park in Manchester, Tenn. Lizzo, Instrument and Tame Impala headline, together with Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, Bassnectar, The 1975 and Flume, between 100-in addition functions.

Read or Share this tale: https://www.tennessean.com/tale/entertainment/new music/2020/02/27/bonnaroo-2020-currently-marketed-out/4897807002/