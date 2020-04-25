Bonnie Tsui Investigates “Why We Swim” Through People and Places Around the Globe: NPR

Humans came from the dust, says Ecclesiastes.

But writer Bonnie Tsui reminds us that humanity also once again came out of the water and is still looking for water.

Why should we swim? Tsui takes us from ponds to swimming pools to surfers, racers and a few who have survived the icy currents, looking for the answer in her new book, Why We Swim.

Highlights

About the history of Iceland Guðlaugur Friðþórsson

Guðlaugur Friðþórsson is an Icelandic fisherman off the coast of Iceland on a trawler with his crew. And it’s calm waters. It’s cold. It is 41 degrees and it is midnight and the boat capsizes [March 11, 1984]. And they are all thrown into the sea. And, you know, in 41 degrees of water, within 20 to 30 minutes we die of hypothermia. But he didn’t. Everyone did. And he ended up swimming six hours in that safe water on the island of where he is called Heimaey. And when he finally arrived at the hospital, doctors couldn’t recognize his heartbeat or read his temperature on the thermometer. But he showed no signs of hypothermia. And it was just a little dehydrated. …

I really liked the story, because it’s just the distillation of what makes swimming so special for humans. And it is that we must learn how to swim. We must teach ourselves how to swim. We are not born knowing how to do it instinctively. And yet there are traces of that evolutionary past that is still inside us – our evolutionary past that came from the sea. And so with Guðlaugur Friðþórsson, it turns out that his body fat was two to three times the normal thickness of man, and more solid. And he looked more like a marine mammal than a terrestrial mammal. And this saved him. That kept his core temperature warm and stable and he was able to continue swimming.

On her interest in swimming

My family’s origin story is that my parents met at a swimming pool in Hong Kong. You know, we kind of come from there – just like her and I like to think about her. And we raised a bathing family. We grew up at Jones Beach in a swimming pool. The safeguards of Long Island. Swimming team. And I just always remember feeling more comfortable and happy in the water, actually, than on land. And I think that’s moving forward today. I just – that comfort in that, means, there’s just this sense of magic you get from being in the water and the explosion that you just don’t have on land.

On water that has meditative properties

I am. I have a section of the book going on. And so when I say flow, I mean, of course, the way the psychologist thought, where we’re talking when you’re so turned into doing an activity that you’re just one with it. Don’t notice that time passes. And it happens so organically. … And I just think that when you’re in the water, through the rhythm of the strokes, the rhythm and the breathing, that kind of strengthening of the calm and relaxation in our mind and in our body and, therefore, we enter a different state.

When swimming in cold water

There are benefits to immersion in cold water. And a lot of research has been done in recent years where, you know, your dopamine levels rise and your blood pressure – water shock, of course, can increase blood pressure. your blood. But then there is, over time, that your cardiovascular system strengthens from being in cold water, swimming in cold water….

And so we don’t know why exactly. And science is kind of a start to catch up, but we know that instinctively, somehow, there’s some aspect of well-being to it.

On brown fat

I didn’t know about brown fat until I started swimming with the Dolphin Club Swimmers in San Francisco beach. And everyone talked about brown fat. And so, I went to the UCSF to talk to the researchers first of all in brown fat. And it turns out that mammals are born with two types of fat: white fat, which we all know about, which is the energy stores of our body; and brown fat, which actually burns and produces heat energy. We’re starting to lose it as we get older, but there are ways we do what’s called “white fat peeling,” which has a kind of altering – instead of energy storage – energy-burning texture. And that fat is called beige fat. And so, what kind of encouragement for the development of beige fat is immersion in cold water, exposure to cold water and exercise, among other things. But those have been proven to be causing this change in our body. …

And we definitely need a lot of power stores, white fat, to do it, swim long distances, to survive the cold water and to have endurance. But brown fat is what produces heat energy. And so, you know, swimmers like Lynne Cox – this legendary cold-water, long-distance swimmer – did a lot of experiments. She has taken part in many studies which show that her body is quite remarkable in that regard.

On competitive swimming

One of the sections of the book is on competition. And because I’m a person who isn’t kind of character-wise, I’m not wired to be a deep competitor who just comes out of the little, has to happen, has to prove myself. I’m really scared of her. I’m really nervous. But I wanted to talk to Olympic swimmers, like Dara Torres, and kind of get into the mindset of an athlete who is still going back to her. For these competitors, they spend years and years of their lives racing, for the thrill of the competition and the feeling they get when they are in a race. And so, I mean, in the book, I talk about how in many ways race is a sublimation of our survival instincts. It’s where we find ourselves that we can try to push ourselves and put ourselves to the test in a way that, in modern life, we typically don’t have anymore – recent conditions though. But it’s the excitement. It’s an excitement. And it’s something that makes us feel more alive.

And of course, when we get closer to this porous state, this place between life and death, between swimming and drowning – that adrenaline puts us in that place and we feel more live.

In swimming during the pandemic

In the Bay Area, the beaches are still open. And so, I enter Beach Beach early in the morning. And I actually had what I call a “wrestling session” with the ocean this morning. So I feel so much better. … I usually swim early in the morning. When there is no pandemic, I am in the morning swimming pool or in the ocean surfing in the open water. So I take my repair early in the morning because I know I will make a better person for the rest of the day.

I think there are a lot of us who are broadcasting water right now. Specifically, swimmers who are just, you know, get their daily tonic. And I know that from talking to a lot of researchers and scientists to this book that water is a pull for us no matter what.

And so even if you can’t get in the water, if you can walk next to it, you can look at it, you can see it … Look at images. Watch a surf movie. I mean, those things make a difference to our souls and the way our bodies and minds work. Just as we respond to those points in the environment – those blue spaces are to what we respond to. And even if we can’t get into the water right now, the ocean will be waiting for us, the pool will be waiting for us, on the other side of it.