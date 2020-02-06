Bonobos offers an additional 50% discount on final sales items

At Bonobos you currently receive a 50% discount on the final sales items

BONOBOS

Bonobos makes some of the best fitting shirts we own.

And they do it without making us lose our shirts. While the catalog is reasonably priced for everyday use, we get most of our favorite wardrobe finds in the brand’s robust sales department.

They are currently offering an additional 50% off final items with code SALE50. This means that you will receive items where the original price has dropped by at least 75%. Well, these are “final” sales (no returns or exchanges) and sizes are everywhere.

However, if you’re ready to chase through nearly a thousand pants, shirts, and blazers, you’ll need to find a perfect fit. At a ridiculously low price.

A few things that we noticed:

The Italian wool car coat

Italian stretch pants

Daily wrinkle-free dress shirt

Washable V-neck merino sweater

Unbutton shirt

Subscribe here for our daily newsletter with offers and products, The Goods

Note: If you buy using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.