booboo-stewart-reenacts-‘twilight’-&-‘descendants’-scenes-with-christy-carlson-romano!-(video-clip)

Booboo Stewart usually takes a journey down memory lane to revisit his Twilight and Descendants films!

The actor produced an overall look in the newest episode of Even Stevens and Kim Achievable star Christy Carlson Romano‘s Christy’s Kitchen area Throwback series.

In it, the duo tends to make Blue Corn Muffins as Booboo attempts to reply trivia concerns about his past jobs, resulting in them reenacting a number of unique scenes from the films.

Watch the video clip now to see who gained the recreation – Booboo Stewart and Christy Carlson Romano or her partner Brendan Rooney. The loser experienced to eat corn fungus!

Booboo lately had a cameo in a songs video clip as very well – enjoy it here.

