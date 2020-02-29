[book-donation-generate-aims-at-changing-guides-misplaced-in-porterville-library-hearth]

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — Two farming companies in Porterville are striving to restock the Porterville Library.

Agricare and Homegrown Organic and natural Farms are holding a e-book generate to swap books missing throughout the fire that ended up killing two firefighters.

Human sources administator for Agricare, Lovena Carillo, suggests it’s important for young ones and education and learning. So considerably, they’ve gotten a massive response.

“People are ready to mail in and ship in guides and some neighborhood customers are willing to drive from Tehachapi, past Bakersfield, above Fresno to occur donate textbooks,” she reported.

The push has gathered about 200 books so significantly and even R.L. Stine — the writer guiding the “Goosebumps” sequence — pitched in to aid.

If you can help, you can send guides to: Agricare, 900 W. Grand Ave., Porterville, CA 93257