Dr. Lydia Kang and Nate Pedersen’s book “Quackery: A Brief History of the Worst Ways to Cure Everything” [Workman Publishing] is a salesman of Charatan and snake oil using the vulnerable mass and bad medicine and science. Explore the history of. For centuries, pious and practicing doctors who truly believed in the absorption of arsenic and strychnine and believed they could cure various illnesses were practiced.

Read the excerpt from “Quackery” below for the radioisotope radium [after being prescribed as a muscle aches, diabetes, or beauty promoter]. And Don’t miss the interview with Dr. Kang from Mo Rocca on April 26th at CBS Sunday Morning!

Radium and radon

Late November 1, 1927, a 47-year-old businessman, socialite, and female man, Eben Byers, fell from a private chartered train berth.

That night, I just saw his alma mater Yale, and I felt crazy when I beat Harvard in the annual soccer game. Encouraged by the team’s victory, Buyers set up a party [only every Friday night we all want to attend] on the private railroad of Roaring Twenties, where only the wealthy playboys can host.

During the midnight turmoil, Byers fell awful and injured his arm. A few days later, when the pain remained with him in the comfort of his mansion, he turned to a handsome paid salary doctor. They were confused. Despite their best efforts, the pain in Buyer’s arms did not subside. The injury had a detrimental effect on his serious golf game. [He had won the American Amateur Championship 21 years ago in 1906.]

Worse for the wealthy playboy, the injury weakened his raging libido. The infamous female doctor was anxious for a solution. At a loss, one of the Bayer’s doctors suggested that he try a new patented drug called Raditor. Manufactured by Bailey Radium Labs, NJ, each bottle of Radiso is guaranteed to contain two microcuries of radium. Radithor has been widely advertised as a cure for about 150 illnesses such as indigestion, high blood pressure, and impotence. Nor did it hurt that the doctor, along with all other doctors who prescribed Radithor, received a generous 17% rebate from the manufacturer.

Buyers have begun to take the medicine. When the pain in his arm improved, he was convinced that Radiso had boosted his vitality. He began drinking 3 bottles of raditor daily in December 1927. This is three times the recommended daily dose. It was a luxury peculiar to his financial situation. Because the average person could not afford to maintain such a dosage. And that was good – by 1931, entrepreneurs built radiation dose levels equivalent to receiving thousands of X-rays.

Unfortunately for buyers, this level of radiation didn’t turn him into a Marvel superhero. It slowly and disastrously killed him.

See the power of radium!

Radium was famously discovered and quarantined by Marie and Pierre Curie. Larry eventually brought good health and in the case of Marie, took her life for this scientific breakthrough. Of course, the problem with radium is more like a nuclear bomb than a thermal exploration missile. It affects every cell it encounters and may or may not be cancerous.

Before the danger of radium was fully understood, however, the element enjoyed a short life [half-life?] As celebrity element dujour. In 1902, Curie’s first separated radium chloride from uranium-rich minerals and ores. [A simple introduction: When uranium decomposes, it turns into another element. Radium is a stop in the one-way decomposition train from uranium to lead.] The new element Marie calls “my beautiful radium” , Radiated with both radioactivity and the promise of medicine. Radium had a half-life of 1600 years and had a radioactivity level about 3000 times that of uranium. It was very unusual and very interesting. [And very dangerous, I’ll talk about that later.]

In less than a year, commenting on the ability of radium to cause deep flesh burns, Pierre Curie suggested that it could potentially treat cancer. Initial results were very promising, especially for skin cancer. The following year, in 1904, John McLeod, a doctor at Charing Cross Hospital in London, also developed a radium applicator for the treatment of internal cancer that shrinks the tumor.

It is difficult to exaggerate the importance of the discovery. After losing the fight against cancer for centuries, the allies have finally formed. And it also shined! So, in addition to treating cancer, it’s not surprising that doctors in the early 20th century experimented with radium for hypertension, diabetes, arthritis, rheumatism, gout, and tuberculosis.

Radium was completely unregulated because it was classified as a natural element rather than a drug, despite the enactment of the Pure Food and Drugs Act in 1906. And quail throughout the country began to use the mysterious nature of radium for their own benefit. [Advertised in newspapers: “Radioate Youth and Beauty”, “Radium is Restoring Health to 1000s”, “The amazing new Radium Cream Liniment instantly eliminates painful joint and muscle pain!”]

The only blessing of savings is that it was very expensive due to lack of radium. As a result, most of the radioactive products sold by stag beetles throughout the United States did not actually contain any radioactive components. Undoubtedly, it is a habit of supply and demand processes that have saved hundreds, and perhaps thousands, of lives.

Radon, Reigigator, and other Crocks

The first wave of radioactive products to hit the over-the-counter market was water-based. Medical views were based on the therapeutic and life-threatening properties of the hot springs that were popular at the turn of the 20th century, especially the famous hot springs of Arkansas. It was No one knew why the hot spring had healed, but it was not a huge step up to assume that radioactivity was the cause after the presence of radon was confirmed. However, Radon had serious problems. It can stay in water temporarily before it collapses or evaporates into the air.

One hotel in Claremore, Oklahoma – the hometown of Will Rogers – sold sulfur springs as “radioactive material.”

Today we are trying to explicitly remove radon from drinking water [obviously]. But in the early 20th century, devices made to do the exact opposite were actively traded. In addition to soaking in a pool containing radon, many believed that drinking radioactive water was generally a good idea. One of the most successful devices for adding radon to water was the Revigator, invented by RW Thomas and patented in 1912. This Revigator was called “a waste of radioactive water” and was essentially true. It was a big bottle made of radium. Includes uranium ore with spigot included. Consumers were instructed to fill their bottles every night and “on average, drink free.” Revigator is your own home-use radioactive spring and is guaranteed to produce “healthy drinks”. And what if there was water left at the end of the day? Advertising encouraged consumers to water their plants!

One of Revigator’s problems was that it slowly poisoned humans at about five times the concentration of radium recommended for drinking water, as well as lack of portability. There are several similar small devices on the market, such as the Thomas Cone, Zimmer Emanator, and Radium Emanator. They all worked on the same principle as simply putting them in the water they were trying to drink. [These devices, collectively referred to as the “emanator”, were made from carnotite ore, usually the main ore of uranium. Uranium gradually decomposes to produce radium and radon gas, then injected with water. And make it radioactive.]

Radium cigarette, who?

Finally, we could make radioactive water everywhere. Traveling salesmen can rest assured that drinking water was properly illuminated at night at roadside motels.

As the relationship between radon and radium began to be more clearly understood [in terms of radioactivity, radium is essentially the square of radon], manufacturers can either directly consume radium or apply it to their skin. We are now releasing products that can. Throughout the 1920s, a variety of radium-based cosmetics were launched on the market, including beauty creams, ointments, soaps and toothpastes. Yes, it’s toothpaste. In the 1920s it was not enough to have white teeth. Those little pearls had to shine.

Lydia Kang, M.D. , And an excerpt from Nate Pedersen’s “Quackery: A Brief History That Cures Everything in the Worst Way Ever”. Workman Publishing © 2017. All rights are protected.



