Book murder is fine, and here’s why

Yesterday my colleague called me a “book killer” because I cut long books in half to make them more portable. Does anyone else do that? It’s just me pic.twitter.com/VQUUdJMpwT

– Alex Christofi (@alex_christofi) January 21, 2020

Well, there are a few things that have to do with the widespread response to Christofi’s tweet and the fact that David Foster Wallace’s Infinite Jest is trending on Twitter. First of all, morality and the decision to “murder” a long book is discussed by cutting it in half to make it easier to carry. Some people treat their books as precious items, and that’s fine, although I generally disagree.

Second, there is a side-to-side conversation about the selection of books Christofi has exhibited, particularly Infinite Jest, which is an acronym for the literary stance of white men – Eau de Guy in Your MFA.

There is no doubt that many, many people have had a visceral response to seeing these chopped books. SparkNotes sends a SWAT team:

pic.twitter.com/5Ha2uToAx1

– SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) January 21, 2020

You were reminded of earlier tragedies:

I did it many years ago when I was traveling with my partner and had only one book between us. I still have PTSD.

– Ivan Pope (@ ivan007), January 21, 2020

The most common reaction was a mixture of contempt and horror.

My head says you can do whatever you want with your things.

My emotional answer to this: pic.twitter.com/OblkUFXbLR

– DVdR (@DVDReeck) January 21, 2020

And a helpful alignment chart has been created:

What to do if your book is too big? An alignment chart pic.twitter.com/cYb4PHggPF

– Louis Eon (@QuipThe) January 21, 2020

Call me chaotically angry because I am with this Twitter user:

Why are people so valuable for the books they buy? Crack your back, spill stuff on it, dog tube pages that interest you as long as you read. I swear to God, people care more about the satisfaction of others who see books on their shelves than they actually read them.

– Now keatn (no long name or anything) (@ktnfrqhr) January 21, 2020

I love books. Like many writers and enthusiastic readers, I adore and adore the object. I was brought up by a Barnes & Noble. I once ran a bookshop! In any case, rare books and special editions should be preserved and kept intact – and you should never screw up someone else’s book that is not your own. But even as a writer and reader, I don’t understand why it is so difficult to cut a mass market paperback into pieces if it means that you will actually be reading the book.

I love nothing more than well-read books with donkey ears, pages that have been folded down to mark your favorite pieces, spines that burst open to show how much this book was valued. When people who keep their books practically frozen in carbonite lend me one, I hate the feeling of having to use children’s gloves. It’s a book. It should be read and not look like a new car. Take the baby for a spin.

I’m obviously in the minority here and I agree with that. I think it’s a good thing that mankind in general reacts to deliberately damaging books with a jerk. Too often, the destruction of books was a tactic of censorship and a sign of fascism. But that’s not what happens here, so we can all take a few deep, soothing breaths. And if you like reading current books, the paper-based product, but find it difficult to have all the Les Misérables on the subway every day, for example, I give you permission to cut it. Victor Hugo has already forgiven you.

As for Christofi’s selection of books – well. Add me to the list of people who are not disturbed when they see Infinite Jest get the scissors.

If the book is a joke, it can be cut in half, otherwise it will clog the paper shredder. https://t.co/4uSHyTSSeS

– ʜᴏɢ (@anicacoela) January 21, 2020

I’m so happy that Infinite Jest is trending right now. I’m always here to drag David Foster Wallace. Always.

Infinite joke: if you want to justify your misogyny and regressive views about women.

Infinite joke: If you think that carrying a book is the same person, pic.twitter.com/LxiU3rVFX6

– So you think you understand the consent (@clear_consent) January 21, 2020

I took endless jokes into the Vermont Forest and shot it to pieces with a .22 where my check mark was

– 3liza will be a guest at NorWesCon on January 21, 2020 (@ 3liza)

When the book is Infinite Joke? Okay for me. pic.twitter.com/ijJX521sBg

– andi zeisler (@andizeisler) January 21, 2020

There’s also the fact that Infinite Jest is a slogan in all circumstances, but makes even less sense without the accompanying footnotes – which makes it a strange choice to be sliced.

Infinite joke … you don’t need the footnotes and the shit in the back of the book to understand it … https://t.co/0vTdKhkwtj

– Dubai (@jadedubya), January 21, 2020

The main problem here is that it is impossible to read an infinite joke because the footnotes are 🧐 https://t.co/E6V1I9M4RX

– Jacqueline Kantor (@jhkantor) January 21, 2020

And so the discourse becomes a mystery. Did Christofi, the book killer, actually read Infinite Joke, or did he, like so many before him, pretend to read Infinite Joke to find an imaginary punch that only people in your MFA could understand? If so, does that mean that he cut up a couple of books to trigger a Twitter reader war? I have many questions. But even my rejection of “Infinite Jest” doesn’t mean that I take my view that it’s okay to cut your books in half if that means they are read.

I am very sorry if you read this and like both Infinite Jest and flawless dust jackets. We probably wouldn’t be friends.

(Image: Pexels, Twitter)

