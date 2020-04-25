Book shelf backdrops provide at least backstage too for book lovers

The transition to home cinema during QHID-19 has sparked a wave of television, advertisers, media outlets and contributors written by the media. living room, basement and home office.

Whether it is broadcasting to millions or just a few employees via a Zoom camera call, books can be a constant source. They can provide back-to-the-table material for viewers and readers alike.

“It is a spate of intrusions into their private lives,” said Princeton University history professor Kevin Kruse. “How it works is, it’s a big question. I think I’ve seen some people focus. (For the author) it’s usually a copy of their own biography. the past. “

In keeping with the book and out of reach, bookstores can serve as a flyer for those who are interested in it. They can also provide a great opportunity for readers – or those in need – to understand their inner voice. Or they could simply be a glimpse of life’s surroundings.

The “One World: Together at Home” coronavirus announced last week a new version of home-based media. The audience can get a glimpse into the lively atmosphere of the artists and performers who appear on the show.

Holder Stephen Colbert stands side-by-side in a cabinet with traditional notebooks, contrasting the painter Kerry Washington Washington’s colorful combination of books, with dark accents to his shelves. top, yellow books in the middle and red ones at the bottom.

“I think people, we always want to know the truth. We want to know more about the people we are looking at,” says one Lora Cristofari museum. how and the type of book there is, can tell a lot about a person’s life. “

An interesting look can be seen that Colbert has Daniel Yergin’s “The Exploit: Strength, Security, and Exploration of the World Today” on several books on his shelves.

Book lovers will also see actor / comedian Larry David, actor Bernie Sanders on “Saturday Night Live” this month, get Saul Bellow’s “Ravelstein” and David Halberstam “Summer of ’49” was on the list on his shelf during the “SNL At Home” episode.

Noted author David Frum, a co-author of The Atlantic magazine, went so far as to offer a loading dock when he new “Quarantine Q&A” projects video.

Frum used the writing process for his extensive book collection, with As starting at the peak of his three-story home in Washington, DC He made the news recently by explaining that the change came back, when he shot in the room with “Rs and the Ss” – pointing out Andrei Sakharov’s book “Memoirs” – relocating from his office upstairs where the GH registrar was many .

He happily discusses his books and family photos of the movie but admits that sometimes he feels “skeptical” about what he sees as a viewer.

“We’re catching people on the wrong side,” he said. “We are invited into areas where we don’t normally go.”

Kruse says he always writes letters to the address whether he enters the room or watches something on TV.

The director of Princeton, NJ says “I’ve had an office that has books and I’ve always wanted to know what other people have and have read and what we have in common,” well check it. “

For those looking to use a professional photographer for their next call or home video, lighting and camera placement is a good place to start.

When it comes to catalogs, loose accessibility and easy access are key, Cristofari said, adding that the combination of products and some open spaces can be aesthetically pleasing. .

“Setups and different things go hand in hand,” he said from Newmarket, Ont. “You want it to be interesting to watch. The books keep us occupied.”

There are a number of statistics related to the preferences: font, format, readable, color and size.

If you are confident in seeing the room and want to do something on the shelf, Cristofari recommends a mix of visual books. Personal touches such as paintings, drawings, decorative bowls or small plants can be beautiful.

“It’s a unique personality, just like the names on your bookshelf,” he said.

Kruse, who has written three books of his own, sometimes conducts video interviews from his office. Recently he was joking about the newspaper’s popularity on Twitter.

“I think I speak to all the academic people when I say that if you do a cable TV house and you have your book thrown in after you and I don’t see any of my books at it, you are ..dead. to me, “he tweeted.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2020.

.