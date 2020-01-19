Booker dominates, Suns clip Shorthanded Celtics | Sports

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns shoots a free throw during a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston on January 18, 2020. – AFP picture

BOSTON, June / PRNewswire / – Devin Booker scored 39 points and dropped before his first triple double when the Phoenix Suns guest faced the understaffed Boston Celtics 123-119 last night.

Booker added 10 rebounds, Deandre Ayton had 26 points and 15 boards, and Mikal Bridges hit a career high of 26 when the Suns won for the fourth time in their last five. Dario Saric scored 13 with 11 rebounds and five assists.

Marcus Smart scored a career high of 37 points on a team record with 11 3-pointers, but the Celtics fell for the sixth time in the last eight points. Jayson Tatum scored 26 with 10 rebounds and Gordon Hayward had 22 points, seven boards and seven assists.

Boston played without starter Kemba Walker (left knee) and Jaylen Brown (sprain of the thumb).

Eleven after three, the Celtics started the fourth quarter with a 9: 3 run to get an Enes-Kanter hook shot with 9:12 within five, 90: 85. But the suns restored their lead to 11, 96-85, still 7:40.

Smart’s record-breaking 10th Trey came 1:42 to reach the Celtics within seven, and Daniel Theis hit two free throws and one dunk to reduce the deficit to 114-111 in one minute. A Bridges basket and four Booker free throws helped the Suns hold the lead 28.4 seconds ahead of Smart’s eleventh three.

Tatum’s three with 5.5 ticks before the finish line brought Boston as close as two with 121-119 before Booker sealed the result with two more free throws.

Phoenix finished third 87-76.

The Celtics opened the scoring with a Smart 3 hand nine seconds before the Suns’ 12-0 victory. Phoenix was in the lead with 16, 26 and 10, but Boston ended the run 10: 0.

The Celtics pushed the barrel to 15-0 and reached one of 26:25 at 10:34. They stayed within striking distance until a 10: 0 sprint gave the Suns a 53:40 lead, leaving 1:53. Smart hit a trio of three, including 27 feet with two seconds to go, but still beaten Boston 60-51 in the break.

Booker led all goal scorers with 22 points during the break. Smart went up and down in the Celtics at 20 on six threes. – Reuters