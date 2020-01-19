BookThemOut aims to attract tourism after the wildfires in South Australia

The bushfire crisis has devastated much of Australia, and while NSW and VIC have been severely affected, extensive damage in South Australia has also been extreme, especially in tourist areas such as Adelaide Hills and Kangaroo Island. Now, a new campaign called #BookThemOut aims to attract vacationers to the areas.

If you’ve scheduled a weekend somewhere in Oz, South Australia wants you. The campaign was launched on the weekend by the South Australian Tourism Commission and is similar to the Instagram account Spend With Them and Empty Esky, run by NSW.

Basically, both tourists and local businesses can use the hashtag #BookThemOut to highlight cool things in the affected areas, with the goal of seeing bed and breakfasts, wineries, hotels, and restaurants that are fully booked during the year if they try To make up for lost earnings from a summer full of fire.

There have been a lot of misunderstandings in the area that you can travel to after a bush fire and that you can no longer travel to. Campaigns like this, Empty Esky and Spend With Them are great ways to show that some places are undamaged or ready to receive visitors again due to fire.

If you follow both Spend With Them and Empty Esky, it’s easy to see that one of the most detrimental effects of the widespread bushfires is physical, as well as tourism – many of these coastal areas and wineries rely on spending by summer travelers their cities, something of which they have unfortunately seen very little due to dangerous circumstances or isolation.

For example, on Kangaroo Island, the east side was open due to the devastation, but there was a lack of tourists due to news of the fires. #BookThemOut aims to educate tourists about such facts.

“Tourism and visits play such an important role in eleven regions of our state,” said the SATC CEO Rodney Harrex, “It is now more important than ever that people travel to the Adelaide Hills and Kangaroo Island to work with local producers, farmers, tourism companies, and businesses to show their support and support their recovery.”

Read the hashtag #BookThemOut on Instagram and the SATC site information here.

