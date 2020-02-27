[booming-business-of-the-booty-ful-nut-of-the-seychelles]

A picture taken on November 22, 2019, displays shells of sea coconut or ‘coco de mer’, that grows only within the Praslin and Curieuse islands and the nutshell trade is controlled for its substantial worth, are exhibited at a memento store in Mahe island, the major island contains the cash town of Victoria, Seychelles. ― AFP pic

AU CAP (Seychelles), Feb 27 ― It is the world’s most significant seed, and with a condition suggestive of a woman’s hips and myths of appreciate-generating powers, the coco de mer is an icon of the Seychelles.

With a 10-kilogramme coconut wedged amongst his ft, seasoned nut cutter Christophe Bristol works by using a mallet and wooden chisel to extract the important kernel from the shell in a warehouse on the Indian Ocean archipelago.

Every bit is precious.

“The kernel is offered at a incredibly large cost in China,” stated Bristol, hammering at the curvaceous contours of the nut, which attributes on the Seychelles’ coat of arms.

But on the islands, the “double coconut” is extra commonly termed in French “coco fesse”, or the “coconut buttock”.

For centuries, myths and mysteries grew up all around the nut ― and it was exploited to the brink of extinction.

The spectacular coconut palms grows only on two Seychelles islands, Praslin and Curieuse.

“People have a superstition they grind it and put it in alcoholic beverages like whisky, then they consume it and it gives them toughness,” Bristol explained. “That’s the fantasy.”

In the nut warehouse in Au Cap on Mahe, the major island of Seychelles, Bristol cuts via the outer shell of the seed.

Now, strict authorities policies indicate that fewer than two,000 nuts are harvested each yr.

Purple List

Preparing the nut requires time and skill.

“To open up and vacant a coco de mer normally takes about 20 minutes,” claimed Bristol, explaining how the severe hardness of the outer shell is a tricky nut to crack. “It’s a lot much more difficult than a normal coconut.”

To prepare it, the shell is minimize in half together the groove giving it its unique shape, and then emptied of the pulpy kernel.

“Nowadays, we slice the coco de mer in two with a impressive electric saw ― but in advance of, we did it with a handsaw, and (the shell) is so tough that it could just take up to fifty percent an hour” just to open it, he mentioned.

“It is harder than most types of wooden.”

The halves are then glued back again together to be bought in souvenir stores, for charges ranging from 3,000 to four,000 Seychellois rupees (RM925-RM1,240), accompanied by a certificate.

The kernel can fetch up to US$100 for each kilo (RM420), in accordance to the Minister of Tourism Didier Dogley.

The coco de mer has been coveted for hundreds of years.

At first, nuts were being identified drifting in the open up sea, or washed up on beaches in the Indian Ocean. Having in no way observed it mature on land, sailors thought it came from trees rooted in the seabed ― hence its identify in French, coco de mer, or sea coconuts.

It was not right until the 17th century that sailors observed the trees wherever the one of a kind nut in fact grows.

For a though demand dropped ― not least due to the fact standard coconuts have a sweeter style.

But the coco de mer turned well-liked once more immediately after tourism took off following the independence of Seychelles in 1976.

So a lot so, that the Seychelles authorities made a decision in 1978 to control the trade.

But the limits were being overlooked by nut poachers, putting the coconut palm in threat.

Considering the fact that 2011, it has been put on the “red list” of the International Union for Conservation of Mother nature (IUCN).

Nut buttock brandy

The government last but not least succeeded in putting an stop to poaching by tightening the surveillance of the parts where they grow, like the Vallee de Mai, a Unesco planet heritage website, and enforcing regulation of the trade.

“The coco de mer challenge, I normally evaluate it to what is occurring with the elephants in Africa,” reported Tourism Minister Dogley.

Only four businesses have a license to course of action and export the pulp, like Island Scent, the place Bristol will work.

Each nut is carefully numbered and weighed before chopping.

Bristol then individually steps the bodyweight of the extracted pulp and data it in a notebook, checked later on by the authorities.

He then cuts the large white items into extremely skinny slices, which will be dried, packaged, exported and in the long run sold in Asia.

For the Seychelles, which depends on importing some 90 for each cent of its items, the nut is a scarce resource that is exclusive to the islands.

Wishing to capitalise on that, the authorities prohibit the export of non-emptied seed ― which could be planted somewhere else ― and persuade the processing of the pulp.

“It’s about optimising the useful resource,” reported Dogley.

Liqueur, gourmet dishes, cosmetics ― the coco de mer is remodeled in several strategies.

The most current addition is an “island brandy” which was introduced late very last calendar year and is offered for several hundred dollars for every bottle. ― AFP