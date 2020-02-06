Boomtown Fair announces the launch of Chapter 12 for 2020

The Boomtown Fair presented the line-up for 2020 for the 12th time, led by Wu-Tang Clan, Kano, The Libertines and Underworld.

The latest edition of the Hampshire Festival is referred to as “Chapter 12: New Beginnings” and will return from August 12th to 16th, with each event area featuring its own themed stages, acts, actors and decorations. This year, the organizers have announced a state of emergency, an impressive theater experience that will unfold over the weekend.

While fans can expect headline sets from Wu-Tang, Kano and The Libertines, Mura Masa, De La Soul and reggae legend Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley are other notable acts.

Kelis will also perform on the Lion’s Den stage, while DnB pioneers will present Pendulum Pendulum Trinity – a completely new show for 2020.

Otherwise, fans can expect sets from artists such as Princess Nokia, Candi Staton, The Selecter, the Sudan Archives, New Orleans, Tank and the Bangas, Akala, Helena Hauff, Evelyn Champagne King and Ibibio Sound Machine.

Other notable acts include the High Contrast Band, Caravan Palace, Sugarhill Gang & Furious 5, The Four Owls, Dilated Peoples, Too Many Zooz, Biig Piig, Mein Baby, Flogging Molly and Skindred.

