[Boosie Badazz Suggests It is Time For Blacks To Get Compensated: “Our Men and women Have earned Cash Like The D- Indians Get, We Got Fully Murdered N F**ked Around By This Nation”]

As viewed on SOHH.com – abide by @sohh @sohhdotcom
Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz wants more than regard put on the society. The hip-hop entertainer has appear forward to dish out some huge feelings about economical reparations needing to be issued to blacks.
Significant Specifics: This 7 days, Boosie went to Instagram and didn’t maintain again on his quite NSFW open information.
On A Connected Note: A few months in the past, Boosie shared a clip of himself counting around $100,000 from his non-prevent work grind.
Hold out, There is Additional: Recently, Boosie shared more than 10 minutes of 1-on-just one time with his son on-established of a motion picture generation.
Prior to You Go: Just lately, Boosie shared his “Goat Speak Intro” songs video.