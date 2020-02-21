[boosie-badazz:-“the-fitness-center-supervisor-excluded-me-from-the-health-and-fitness-center-since-of-dwyane-wade’s-comments!”]

Boosie Badazz feels the repercussions of his rant in opposition to Dwyane Wade before this 7 days and suggests that the health and fitness center supervisor of the site wherever he issued his rant will not make it possible for him to return to the area.

Now Boosie wants persons to boycott Planet Health and fitness.

“THE Manager WHO WAS Homosexual REFUSED TO Leave ME World Physical fitness FOR MY Previous Steps IN SOCIAL MEDIA ABOUT GENDER Etc. NOT DOES NOT Aid THE World Conditioning,” he wrote in the photograph caption of the video.

“” Hwy 138 Jonesboro rd “are racist, have cockroaches, and shower water does not get hot. Nobody Desires TO HAVE A Toddler FOR ME SISSY ASS NOW U MAD‼ ️😀” he ongoing.

Boosie went viral previously this 7 days right after she posted a movie begging Wade not to allow her transgender daughter, Zaya Wade, not go through gender reassignment operation.

“Do not minimize your cock, bruh. Like, bruh, really, if he’s heading to be homosexual, allow him be gay,” Boosie said. “But really don’t slash his ass, bruh. You should not do it, and dress him as a lady, mate. He’s 12 several years old. He is not there however. He has not manufactured his closing conclusions still. Don & # 39″ Slice your damn shit, ” Dwyane Wade, bruh. You might be fucking stumbling, dawg. You’re stumbling dawg. You are stumbling. “