[Boosie Badazz’s Dwyane Wade Rant Has Come to be An Instant Typical Hip-Hop Meme: “Me When My Homie Woman Catches Him Cheating”]

The Internet doesn’t wait for anyone. Hrs just after Boosie Badazz went off on retired NBA legend Dwyane Wade in a new need to-see online video, social media has turned his controversial terms into an prompt meme collection.

Significant Points: This 7 days, the World wide web flipped Boosie’s now-famous text into eye-watering memes.

Higher-Important Particulars: On Tuesday, the two rap star Younger Thug and hip-hop supervisor Wack 100 went to their social media web pages with their stances.

Hold out, There’s A lot more: This week, Boosie shared his frustrations with Wade supporting his son’s transgender transformation.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="900" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wYHihTCgtOw?feature=oembed" title="Boosie Badazz Goes Off On Dwyane Wade Over Transgender Daughter" width="1200"></noscript>

Just before You Go: A handful of days back, D-Wade appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to share his assist for his transgender mini-me.