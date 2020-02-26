boosie-publishes-a-message-for-politicians-about-repairs:-“in-which-the-hell-is-our-dollars?”

With the 2020 elections quickly approaching, Boosie Badazz is clarifying his priorities, and he needs politicians to do the job to get reparations for blacks in the United States.

The rapper jumped to social networks to submit the pursuing message:

“I was observing a system about blacks and black enterprises and what they went via,” Boosie wrote on Instagram. “Bra, our men and women are worthy of funds like the prey the Indians receive. We had been killed and screwed by this country. Each individual time we realize success, they hanged us. Do you know about Greenwood, Black Wall Avenue and how they designed us? Bra I am offended. In which the hell is our revenue? “

Reparations have been one particular of the central challenges for many presidential candidates, notably Elizabeth Warren, but Boosie would like answers and desires them now.

“Our wealth and our lives were being getting us away [sic] for everything. Specially our businessmen and women of all ages. Why do not any of our shit presidents inquire that blacks be compensated permanently? Why has this in no way been a trouble? in any presidential rally, and many others. Have we overlooked it? Do leaders truly feel we deserved it? Hundreds of thousands of black lives taken n & # 39 Black Prosperity & # 39 simply stripped, which has afflicted us to this working day these days, fiscally and emotionally. I hate everyone who did that 2 of us. I want all of you demise. Blacks in this place continue to do not have any fucking regard or love, which is authentic. “

