Boosted: New Zealand’s only rejuvenated and revitalized artistic crowdfunding site

Shortly after graduating from Victoria University, Chessie Henry put her master’s degree in creative writing to good use to produce a book – not just any book, however; a deeply personal experience exploring, among other things, the impact of the Christchurch and Kaikōura earthquakes on his family.

We Can Make a Life was published in 2018 and the following year won the E.H. McCormick Prize for general non-fiction at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards.

Henry, 27, has since traveled to literary festivals across New Zealand and Asia.

We Can Make a Life is the inaugural book for next month’s Womad Aotearoa Festival Reading Club.

The story of real life helped raise awareness of the effect on mental health of first responders in tragedies. Henry’s father, Chris, a general practitioner, was in Christchurch when the 2011 earthquake struck and crawled through the wreckage of the burning CTV building in search of help for the survivors.

Kaikōura 2016 destroyed the family home.

But Henry says We Can Make a Life might not have been written without the crowdfunding site, Boosted. Now a content specialist for the Christchurch communications company, Brown Bread, she defends the relaunch of the country’s only crowdfunding platform that raises funds for local arts and literature.

Brown Bread founder and director Jo Blair said the six-year-old Boosted website needs to be updated to handle the growing number of projects artists are publishing and to make it more user-friendly for artists and donors.

A $ 120,000 donation from entrepreneur and arts philanthropist Chris Parkin and his wife, Kathy, helped revive it on Monday.

