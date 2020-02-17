[bora-expresses-gratitude-to-lee-seung-gi-for-clearly-show-of-assist-on-set-of-“dr.-passionate-2”]

Bora thanked Lee Seung Gi for thoughtfully sending support to the set of her drama “Dr. Romantic 2”!

Bora is now showing in “Dr. Passionate 2” as the nurse Joo Young Mi.

On February 16, Bora disclosed pictures and movies showing the food vehicles despatched by Lee Seung Gi. She wrote, “Seung Gi oppa, I’ll consume very well! #DrRomantic2.”

The banner atop the 1st snack truck reads, “Get a style of the snacks organized for Nurse Joo. Cast and team of ‘Dr. Romantic 2,’ bon appétit!! From Lee Seung Gi.”

The next truck, a espresso truck, has a banner on major of it that says, “Dol Dam Hospital is peaceful(?) right now as perfectly. I am cheering for nurse Joo Younger Mi and the Dol Dam family members. Please take very good care of our Nurse Joo. From Lee Seung Gi.” The banner to the appropriate of the truck reads, “Wow! Very good knowledge, quick wondering, and even a espresso truck~ She has completely shaken up the emergency home. Really the ideal nurse, Nurse Joo, preventing!

Bora and Lee Seung Gi are both element of the company Hook Enjoyment.

View the most current episode of “Dr. Passionate 2” below!

