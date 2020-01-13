Border officials try to expel defensive vultures from the Texas radio tower – Up News Info

Loading...

% MINIFYHTMLd4a599fe9d3dca1cdc307097b931aa449%

% MINIFYHTMLd4a599fe9d3dca1cdc307097b931aa4410%

Approximately 300 vultures that vomit and defecate have made the US Customs and Border Protection Radio Tower in South Texas their home, covering the tower and buildings below with potentially dangerous feces while besieged border officials try to stop the deteriorating situation.

In a report on Thursday, the agency said it was looking for advice on placing a sort of net in the 320-foot tower in Kingsville to prevent vultures from landing and nesting on their “railings, walkways, stands and rails and pipes all over” .

“Feces mixed with urine are on all of these surfaces and everywhere in the tower where employees are in contact with them, as well as in the areas below,” the agency said. “Because the presence of birds attracts more birds, this rural tower will be a frequent and constant target for vultures.”

% MINIFYHTMLd4a599fe9d3dca1cdc307097b931aa4411%

% MINIFYHTMLd4a599fe9d3dca1cdc307097b931aa4412%

The agency said it expected to have the network system, which would cut off access to birds in August, “before the natural rest period of heavy vultures during the fall months.”

Both species usually have black bodies with wrinkles, bald heads and sharp beaks. They have wings of five to six feet and weigh around four pounds. They are mostly looking for food and have acid stomach fluids and corrosive urine. His droppings stink of ammonia.

Scientists emphasize that vultures play. It is a key role in the ecosystem, cleansing the bodies and controlling diseases, but many people regard birds as a nuisance. Hordes of perched vultures have descended on houses, city parks and even churches.

They rip the windows to scrub the buildings, scratch the paint on the cars, and tear the blankets off the boat seats, Wildlife Services said. Stool and vomit in electric masts can cause power outages. Water sources contaminated with slurry faeces pose health risks.

Vultures are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Law and cannot be killed without special permission.

Companies offer a variety of products to keep vultures away, including metal nails, “effigies,” of vultures that resemble dead birds that can stop others from landing, and devices that give birds an electric shock when they land

The network system looked like it would be a very expensive way to deal with vultures, said Russell Adams, owner of a company called Bird Deterrent Technologies.

He says that vultures are mainly attracted to communication towers, such as those at Kingsville, where they can land easily and where they can land with relative security.

“That’s a very typical chicken coop site,” he said. “It is simply crucial in a communication tower that these birds cannot stay.”

He said that sleeping vultures could change and damage the antennas. Bacteria in the stool can be a health hazard to workers, he said.

“They not only fall over the tower, but also for themselves,” he said. “They are constantly competing to be on top of the tower, so they are not tired all night.”

He said he had seen towers with up to 500 sleeping vultures.

Carole Geddes, who has lived in Kingsville for 37 years, said he first noticed the vultures five or six years ago. She said their number had increased. It’s “the most incredible phenomenon you’ll ever see in your entire life,” he said.

Mrs. Geddes, who was president of the Kingsville Music Club until last year, who has a building opposite the tower, said the vultures caused no problems for passers-by.

During the day most vultures fly and only 20 to 30 remain. They come back two by three at night.

She said the tower was used to attract other birds.

“Now everyone is driven out,” he said. “It’s the vultures, it’s theirs. That’s their house.”