“Boring A.I.” may be the true lifesaver of this pandemic

Much attention has been paid to the role that artificial intelligence can play in helping to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Many call it sexual attraction because of the lack of more pertinent terminology: A.I. it can discover and track new epidemics. Helps track A.I. contacts and enforce social distance. A.I. May help diagnose COVID-19. And perhaps most importantly, A.I. Possible treatments and vaccines may be found.

Last week, Stanford University’s Human-Centric Artificial Intelligence Laboratory hosted a virtual conference where researchers strongly encouraged them to watch the recorded version if they couldn’t receive the live broadcast. I do.]

This is all important and can change the game. And I never want to downplay the work of these researchers and companies. However, many of the technologies are relatively immature and unproven. Validation and completion will probably take some time. Many of these machine learning techniques will help you beat the next epidemic rather than fight it.

If you want to know where the AI ​​is, it may be able to make the biggest impact in fighting the coronavirus, but it’s wiser to look at some more mediocre and frankly boring use of technology maybe.

To show what I mean, I want to talk a little about my wife. After spending most of her 20 years in diplomats, she was recently re-educated as a doctor. She is now a junior doctor in London and, like many other colleagues, works at the forefront of this pandemic. Last week she worked in the hospital’s intensive care unit for three consecutive nights.

What is one of the biggest challenges facing her hospital? Scheduling.

Fostering medical staff—in the UK National Health Service term “doing the rotor” —is a major administrative mess, even during normal hours. Most UK hospitals employ small executives whose only job is to perform this ungrateful task, usually using an array of Excel spreadsheets. [British hospitals are notorious for administrative information.]

During the current crisis, schedules have become very complex. Staff were able to leave normal duties and work in emergency departments and intensive care units, regular elective surgery was canceled, vacations were reduced, and shift times were extended from eight. A few years to 12 hours, the final year of medical students who graduated early, are drafted to fill a staffing gap, and a large number of workers are either sick themselves or their households are sick . Some UK hospitals report absentee rates as high as 30%.

In addition, here in the UK, the government has been asking retired doctors and nurses to return to service. So far, more than 11,000 have answered the call. The government also says it wants to recruit 250,000 volunteers from all walks of life to support the NHS and other important services during the crisis.

Finding the best way to put these volunteers together with regular staff is a huge task. But, after all, A.I. Ideal for support, technology has already proven its strength in the corporate world.

Last week we chatted with two co-founders of Globus.AI, Helge Bjorland and Jan Kristiansen. This is exactly the start-up that created the software for this purpose. The company was founded in Oslo in 2017 by four friends who worked together in the Norwegian oil sector, and will help companies across the industry find the right workers to fill the shift.

Globus customers include Dedicare, a Scandinavian medical staffing company. Globus helps the company adapt doctors and nurses to private hospital shifts. Kristiansen, Globus’s Chief Operating Officer, said the software handled about 4,500 shifts a week.

As the coronavirus pandemic began to spread, Globus noticed that it might be useful, says Bjorland, the company’s CEO. Globus tweaked the software and provided it free to public hospitals in Norway. With this software, hospitals can tailor the capabilities of healthcare professionals to their needs and tailor physician availability to the open shift.

According to Christiansen, the software saves about 90% of the time it takes to fill each available slot and saves rotor managers two to four hours daily. In addition, hospitals can actually increase their allocated capacity by 30-40% because they can more efficiently match staff and slots. Administrators say it only takes about an hour to learn how to use the software.

Technology is not so flashy. Globus uses information and deep learning using natural language processing to match job seeker competencies to jobs, but uses much simpler machine learning techniques such as logistic regression to make available time slots Fill. . Also, to take into account legal requirements such as limiting the number of hours doctors and nurses can work in one stretch, and hospital policies such as the need to have at least one senior doctor on the roster, We adopt good old rules. Proceed with each shift to oversee more junior staff.

So far, the system has been deployed in Sola, another city in Oslo and Norway. Ernst & Young, a partner of Globus, is helping the company introduce this system to public hospitals elsewhere in the country.

However, Globus wants to support hospitals and healthcare institutions around the world. “The most important thing for us is to say a word to let other countries know that we actually have something that can help them,” says Christiansen.

If I had to bet, that would be a simple usage of A.I. Roll up to be such a true lifesaver of this pandemic.

And this week, A.I. Here’s the rest of the week’s news.

Jeremy Khan

jeremy.kahn@fortune.com

Azuki

. [TagsToTranslate] Artificial Intelligence