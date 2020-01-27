“Boring” Peugeot appointed main sponsor of the new Sky Comedy channel

As part of Peugeot’s broader 2020 campaign to convince drivers that it’s not boring, the automaker is sponsoring Sky Comedy – a new TV channel that will go live today (January 27).

Sky Comedy is Sky’s first full-time comedy broadcaster since it closed The Comedy Channel in 1992. HBO, NBC and Showtime broadcast.

The campaign is part of a one-year deal with Sky Media, which aims to rethink the automaker’s perception of drivers and convince them that it’s not a boring brand. The cross-platform partnership will cover TV, video-on-demand and Sky Go platforms.

“This year we are striving to convey our simple message that we are reviving the future,” said Peugeot’s Marketing Director Steve Wass. “Is there a better way to show yourself as a partner to a brand new, fresh and reliable television station? This is the perfect opportunity to showcase our brand with a new wave of excitement,” he continued.

The models of “Unboring the Future” show various boring scenes, such as washing machines, a lonely, forgotten suitcase that can be found on an airport van, and boring, paper-oriented office work. In the boring scenes, the word “boring” comes up before the scene turns into a cool shot of a Peugeot driving past to show how Peugeot “loosens up your TV”.

The idents are broadcast live on TV and Sky’s video-on-demand platform. The partnership will also be implemented for Peugeot 183 UK retailers with the integration of Sky Comedy branding, Merchanise and Experientials.

In his partnership with Peugeot, Dan Morrisey, Head of Sponsorship Activation at Sky Media said: “We are delighted to have Peugeot on board as a sponsor of Sky Comedy from the start. Given the brand’s focus on “Unboring the Future,” targeting Sky Comedy and the portfolio of critically acclaimed content makes perfect sense. Sky Peugeot, Mediacom and Havas will work together in 2020 to create a really boring partnership.

The sponsorship between Sky Media and Peugeot is arranged by MediaCom, Havas takes care of the creative implementation. The digital activity is delivered by Adylic and Social Artwork, which are created within 33 seconds.