Boris Govt Under Fire as a death by coronavirus pass 20,000

LONDON (AP): The British government on Saturday defended the independence of scientists advising it on coronavirus after it was seen that controversial Prime Minister Boris Johnson had attended group meetings.

Criticism of Johnson’s Conservative government prompted the UK to become the fifth country in the world to report 20,000 deaths and virus-related counts.

The government said on Saturday that 20,319 people with Covid-19 had died in British hospitals, an increase of 813 due to the death toll reported the day before. The figure does not include deaths in nursing homes, which are likely to be in the thousands.

Scientists say the UK has reached the peak of the pandemic, but it is not yet safe. The number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 is declining and on April 8 it reached the number of daily deaths.

As fears linger that the health care system will be overwhelmed, opponents stepped up their attacks on the Conservative Johnson government for the lack of protective equipment for medical workers and the lack of evidence for the virus.

Following a report in The Guardian, the government confirmed that Johnson’s adviser, Dominic Cummings, had attended several meetings of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies or SAGE, and overheard the discussions. But he denied the Guardian’s claim that Cummings, who is not a scientist, was a member of the group.

Cummings is a controversial figure, an autonomous political upheaval who was appointed to a key role by Johnson after dominating the victorious “abandon” campaign during the 2016 British referendum on membership in the European Union.

The government said that “SAGE provides independent scientific advice to the government. Political advisers have no role in this. “

SAGE is a little-known group, led by scientific adviser Patrick Vallance and medical director Chris Whitty. The government has refused to publish its members, saying it could leave scientists open to the budget or other pressures.

David King, a former government science adviser, told The Guardian that he was “shocked” to learn that political advisers were involved in SAGE meetings. But other scientists who have advised the government said it was common for political aides to attend, albeit only as observers.

The main opposition Labor party said Cummings’ attendance raised questions about the credibility of the government’s decision-making.

“The best way to erase all this is for the government to be completely transparent with us and publish the minutes of the SAGE committee,” said Jonathan Ashworth, a spokesman for occupational health.

Conservative lawmaker David Davis backed the call for greater transparency.

“We should publish membership in SAGE; suppress non-scientific members; publish their advice in full; and post dissenting opinions with the councils, ”he tweeted.

The government says its response to the pandemic has been guided by scientific advice. Critics who accuse the government of not responding slowly to the outbreak are those who advise greater control. Britain imposed a nationwide blockade on March 23, later than in many other European countries. The measures, which include the closure of non-essential schools, pubs and shops, have been extended until at least May 7.

There are indications that some people are impatient with the restrictions, which have disrupted much of the British economy and the routines of daily life. Road traffic has started to increase after falling when the blockade was imposed.

Some companies are planning to reopen after implementing social distancing measures. Several carmakers say they plan to restart production in May. Budget airline Wizz Air said it will resume May 1 flights between Luton Airport in London and several European destinations.

Meanwhile, health authorities urged the British not to ignore the symptoms of diseases other than coronavirus, for fear that cancer and other diseases would not be treated.

Public Health England said visits to hospital emergency services were down nearly 50% in April of the same month last year. The charity Cancer Research UK estimates that 2,250 new cases of the disease could go unnoticed each week, in part because people are reluctant to go to hospitals for fear of catching the virus or overloading the system.

The National Health Service encouraged people to seek urgent help if needed and to continue attending services such as cancer screening and maternity appointments.

Simon Stevens, NHS chief executive, said “ignoring the problems could have serious consequences, now or in the future”.

