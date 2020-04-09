Boris Johnson “continues to improve” in the hospital, says the British government

The British prepared for Thursday for several weeks en masse while Prime Minister Boris Johnson remained stable in a London hospital after three nights in intensive care for the treatment of his coronavirus infection.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who replaces Johnson while he is ill, released an update on the prime minister at a press conference on Thursday afternoon after a government meeting on the coronavirus.

“He is still in intensive care, but continues to make positive strides and is in a good mood,” said Raab.

Johnson’s spokesman, James Slack, said earlier that the prime minister “spent a good night and continues to improve” at St. Thomas hospital.

On Wednesday evening, the government said 55-year-old Johnson was making “steady progress” and was sitting on the bed. He has received oxygen without being placed on a ventilator since his COVID-19 symptoms worsened and he was hospitalized in the ICU.

The government’s COBRA crisis committee met to discuss whether to extend restrictions on public activity and the movements of people imposed on March 23 to try to slow the spread of the virus.

The illustrations in homage to the National Health Service were seen Thursday in a building near St. Thomas hospital, where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent a third night in intensive care after his COVID-19 symptoms worsened. (Hannah McKay / Reuters)

Raab said in his briefing “it is still too early to lift the measures.”

“The measures will have to remain in effect until we have evidence that clearly shows that we have gone beyond the peak.”

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon predicted before the meeting that there was no prospect that the blockade would be “lifted immediately or even imminently”.

Nearly 8,000 deaths recorded in Britain

For most people, coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. But for some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause pneumonia and in some cases death.

WATCH | The British hospital turns the patient in an attempt to help the lungs:

A look at how someone should be taken to ICU, what treatment could be and what recovery could be. 2:00 am

But 7,987 people with coronavirus have died in British hospitals, according to Raab, an increase of 881 since the latest government update. Not all UK deaths reported every day have occurred in the previous 24 hours and the total includes only hospital deaths.

Johnson’s government has been slower than some European countries to impose restrictions on daily life in response to the pandemic, leading its critics to accuse it of complacency. Britain also had one of the lowest numbers of hospital beds per capita in Western Europe before the pandemic, with only around 5,000 intensive care beds nationwide.

That number has been significantly increased in recent weeks, both by converting other areas of hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients and by building temporary structures, including a 4,000 bed hospital in London’s Excel conference center.

Bank of England announces “temporary” loans

So far, hospitals have been stretched but not overwhelmed, but some doctors say they are struggling and have not yet received adequate supplies of personal protective equipment or PPE.

“We are still, on the whole, wearing the same equipment that we were a few weeks ago,” said Dr. Nishant Joshi, an emergency and emergency doctor who works in a hospital in North London.

“We are getting a larger volume of patients, who are more sick and are probably more contagious.”

A National Health Service worker is tested for COVID-19 in a drive-thru test center in Manchester on Thursday. The country is trying to speed up testing after the initial delays. (Jon Super / The Associated Press)

Slack, the prime minister’s spokesman, said that “we are confident that sufficient supplies are reaching the front line” and that the government was working urgently to resolve any distribution problems with protective equipment.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England has agreed to temporarily lend money to the government if necessary to help finance its huge COVID-19 spending plans, relaunching a measure used during the 2008 financial crisis.

Short-term measurement

Sensitive to claims that it is resorting to “monetary financing” or to the permanent support of public spending by printing money, the bank stressed that its move was a short-term measure – with any money borrowed to be repaid by the end of the 2020.

Bank governor Andrew Bailey said Sunday that monetary finance was an anathema for central bankers and linked it to hyperinflation in 1920s Germany and later in Zimbabwe.

“As a temporary measure, this will provide a short-term source of additional liquidity to the government, if necessary, to level its cash flows and support the smooth functioning of the markets, through the COVID-19 cut-off period,” said the bank on Thursday statement by the joint ministry of finance.

Johnson’s government has made historic spending and tax cut commitments that cost tens of billions of pounds as the economy potentially plunges into its biggest recession in over a century.

The Bank of England has also worked closely with the government on joint measures to lend money to businesses affected by the crisis.