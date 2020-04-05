Boris Johnson in hospital for tests while symptoms persist

Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for testing as he continues to show symptoms of the coronavirus.

The British Prime Minister has been isolated for 10 days after contracting the virus and Downing Street said he went to the hospital on Sunday evening on the advice of his doctor.

“This is a precautionary measure because the Prime Minister continues to show persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after being tested positive for the virus. The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow government advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives, “said a spokesperson.

Johnson, who chaired daily meetings on the coronavirus by video link from his apartment in Downing Street, remains in government office. Sources said it was not an emergency hospital but that he was taken so that doctors could examine him in person.

A number 10 spokesperson said that Johnson did not assign responsibilities to his de facto deputy Dominic Raab. However, Mr. Raab is likely to chair the daily Covid-19 meeting on Monday morning for ministers and officials, which is usually chaired by the Prime Minister. He would be in an NHS hospital in London, where he would stay “as long as necessary.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Surgeon General Chris Whitty, Prime Minister Dominic Cummings’ chief of staff and other senior officials from Downing Street have reported symptoms of the virus.

Queen’s Speech

News of Mr. Johnson’s admission to the hospital came an hour after Queen Elizabeth invoked the spirit of World War II in a televised speech to the British people, urging them to unite and cooperate facing the coronavirus.

On March 27, Johnson became the first major power to announce that he had tested positive. He isolated himself in a Downing Street apartment and said Friday that he was staying there because it was still very hot.

Announcing he had the virus, Johnson (55) said he was tested after developing a persistent temperature and cough.

“I work from home and I isolate myself and it is absolutely the right thing to do,” he said in a video posted on Twitter.

“But do not doubt that I can continue, thanks to the magic of modern technology, to communicate with all my best team to lead the national fight against the coronavirus.” – Additional reporting: Agencies