Boris Johnson in stable condition as UK records highest number of deaths per day

Boris Johnson remained in intensive care in a London hospital on Tuesday evening in what Downing Street described as a stable condition, as Britain recorded its highest number of daily deaths from coronavirus.

The Prime Minister, who was transferred to intensive care on Monday evening, received oxygen treatment but was not put on a ventilator.

“The Prime Minister remained stable overnight and remains in a good mood. He receives standard oxygen treatment and breathes without any other assistance. He did not require mechanical ventilation or non-invasive breathing assistance, “said Johnson’s official spokesperson.

The spokesman said the Prime Minister, who had tested positive for Covid-19 almost two weeks ago, had no pneumonia and was in a good mood. Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday that he was self-isolating after a family member reported symptoms of the coronavirus.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who replaces the Prime Minister during his hospital stay, chaired a daily ministerial meeting on the coronavirus and answered questions at a press conference in Downing Street.

“I think it is probably worth remembering that, as will be the case for many people across the country who know someone at work who has fallen ill with coronavirus, it shock us all. He is not only the Prime Minister of all of us in Cabinet. He’s not just our boss. He is also a colleague and he is also our friend, ”he said.

Raab avoided answering questions about the limits of his authority over ministers in the event of a dispute while the Prime Minister is ill.

“I have complete confidence in the arrangements that the Prime Minister has put in place so that I can discharge his responsibility, replacing him while he is out of action and we obviously hope that it will be for a period very limited time. ,” he said.

“On the right track”

The British death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 6,227, with 786 new deaths confirmed on Tuesday, the highest number in a single day since the start of the epidemic. Scientific director Patrick Vallance said the number of ICU admissions seemed to be slowing, however, adding that Britain was “on the right track” compared to other countries.

“We are about two weeks behind France, a few weeks behind Italy in terms of figures. We would expect the number of deaths to lag after a few weeks of intensive care. We should expect that these will start to decrease, ”he said.

“It is possible that we are witnessing the start of a change with flattening figures, we will not be sure for about a week. This is beginning to suggest that things could be going in the right direction. “

Britain is following the high level of coronavirus death in countries like Italy, but chief medical officer Chris Whitty has acknowledged that other countries, like Germany, have suffered less from the epidemic.

“We all know that Germany has moved ahead in terms of the ability to test for the virus and there is much to be learned from this. We tried to learn from it, ”he said.