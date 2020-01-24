Boris Johnson signs cancellation agreement

Boris Johnson heralded the end of “far too many years of strife and division” when he signed the Brexit withdrawal agreement before Britain’s exit from the EU next week.

The prime minister said Britain can now “move forward as one country” after signing the document on Downing Street on Friday afternoon.

The presidents of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, had previously officially signed the agreement in Brussels.

Boris Johnson heralded the end of “far too many years of strife and division” when he signed the Brexit withdrawal agreement before Britain’s exit from the EU next week. (PA) The Queen approved the legislation on Thursday after the legislation released both chambers of parliament.

“The signing of the withdrawal agreement is a fantastic moment that will finally deliver the outcome of the 2016 referendum and far too many years of struggle and division,” said Johnson.

“We can now move forward as a country, with a government focused on delivering better public services, creating greater opportunities and unlocking the potential of every corner of our brilliant UK, while building a strong new relationship with the EU as friends and sovereigns build up. “

The Prime Minister signed the document with a Parker fountain pen in an anteroom in front of the cabinet room at No. 10, as witnessed by officials from the EU and the Federal Foreign Office who carried the contract out of Brussels.

The European Parliament is now expected to vote on Wednesday to approve the agreement, paving the way for Britain to leave next Friday, January 31.

The prime minister said Britain can now “move forward as one country” after signing the document on Downing Street on Friday afternoon. (PA)

It will be the beginning of an 11-month transition period during which the UK will continue to comply with EU rules before the final break with Brussels begins at the end of the year.

Johnson said he plans to negotiate a comprehensive free trade agreement with the EU by the end of the year.

However, Ms von der Leyen and other senior EU figures have warned of the government’s declared intention to end the alignment of the United Kingdom with EU rules, which means that it will be impossible to meet such a tight schedule.