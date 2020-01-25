Boris Johnson signs EU divorce treaty and opens a new chapter in British history

LONDON – Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed a “new chapter” in British history on Friday when he signed his divorce agreement with the EU, clearing another hurdle before the country leaves the block next Friday.

It enables Britain to end its decades of membership in the European Union and to leave its closest neighbors and trading partners after several years of domestic hardship and delays.

“The signing of the readmission agreement is a fantastic moment that will eventually deliver the outcome of the 2016 referendum and far too many years of struggle and division,” said Johnson in a statement.

“This signature heralds a new chapter in our nation’s history,” he added on Twitter along with a photo of the event.

Johnson signed the agreement on Downing Street, which stood in front of two Union Jack flags, with European and British officials who had brought it from Brussels.

EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel included their names in the contract early in the morning at a ceremony behind closed doors.

It will now return to Brussels, where the original, along with other international contracts, will be kept in the EU archive, while three copies will be returned to London.

The text will be submitted to the European Parliament for ratification next Wednesday, and diplomats from EU member states will approve the deal in writing on Thursday.

Then, on Friday, the UK will spend its last day in the EU before leaving the block at 11:00 p.m. GMT as the clocks in Brussels struck midnight.

To prepare Brussels for relations with Britain as a foreign power, the European Commission appointed an ambassador – the veteran diplomat Joao Vale de Almeida – to London.

Before dawn, EU Brexit chief Michel Barnier watched the President of the European Commission, Von der Leyen, and the President of the European Council, Michel, sign the contract at the Council’s headquarters.

“Things will inevitably change, but our friendship remains,” tweeted Michel. “As partners and allies, we are opening a new chapter.”

The former Belgian prime minister, whose council represents the governments of the EU member states, added in French: “I really want to write this new page together.”

Despite the news agency’s offer to organize a pool, neither reporters nor photographers were allowed to witness the ceremony.

Hours later, Johnson signed the same document with a Parker fountain pen as is the custom for signing ceremonies on Downing Street.

There were staff present, including Prime Minister Brexit negotiator David Frost.

British voters campaigned to leave the European Union in a referendum in June 2016, and after lengthy negotiations and several delays, Johnson’s new government will finally “make” Brexit in a week.

Queen Elizabeth II officially agreed on Thursday that the UK withdrawal law would be passed, and the EU is expected to complete the final formalities in the coming days.

Great Britain will leave the Union’s institutions and will be reduced to 27 member states. However, the withdrawal agreement provides for a transition period of 11 months until the end of the year.

During this time, the UK and the rest of the block will continue to apply the same business rules to avoid economic disruption while officials are trying to negotiate a broader trade agreement.

Most experts consider it ambitious that London and Brussels could agree on a comprehensive free trade agreement during this period.

However, officials were cautiously optimistic that an agreement could be reached.

Official trade talks are not expected to begin before the end of February or even March. In the meantime, Barnier has had intensive discussions with the EU member states about his negotiating mandate.

After the transition, the UK wants the right to set its own rules in areas such as workers’ rights and environmental standards.

However, Brussels warns that the more it deviates from EU standards, the less it will have unhindered access to the huge European single market.

A comprehensive free trade agreement, such as the EU signed with Canada, could take years.