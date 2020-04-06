Boris Johnson Spends the Night in Hospital for Treatment for Covid-19

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent the night in hospital after being admitted for tests because his symptoms of coronavirus persist.

He will remain “as long as necessary” at the NHS hospital in London where he was taken as a “precautionary measure” on the advice of his doctor – rather than as an emergency.

The news came just an hour after Queen Elizabeth delivered a message of hope in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying “we will overcome it” although we “may have more to endure”.

A total of 4,934 patients – including frontline healthcare professionals – died in hospital after being tested positive for coronavirus in the UK according to the latest figures released by the Department of Health.

Mr. Johnson (55) tested positive for the virus 10 days ago and has since been in his Downing Street apartment.

A number 10 spokesperson said, “On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister was admitted to the hospital this evening for tests.

“This is a precautionary measure because the Prime Minister continues to show persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after being tested positive for the virus.

“The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow government advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

US President Donald Trump was among the supporters, starting the White House media availability on Sunday evening saying that Mr. Johnson was “a great friend of mine” and adding, “I am sure he will be fine, he is a strong man, a strong person. “

In a rare televised address to the nation, the Queen personally thanked NHS front-line staff, caregivers and others for “selfless” fulfilling their essential roles which had “brought us back to more normal times” .

She thanked others for staying at home, separated from friends and family, and echoed the words of the Second World War love of Forces darling Dame Vera Lynne when she said “we’ll see each other again”.

It came as the chief medical officer of Scotland, Dr. Catherine Calderwood, resigned following criticism for visiting his second home and failing to follow advice on social distancing.

‘Really sorry’

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Dr. Calderwood would no longer be the focus of the country’s campaign to fight the coronavirus after photographs of the doctor visiting his vacation home in Earlsferry, about an hour’s drive from ‘Edinburgh, were published in the Scottish Sun.

“I did not follow the advice I give to others, I am very sorry,” said Dr. Calderwood at a press conference on Sunday.

The health ministry said the number of coronavirus-related hospital deaths increased from 621 to 4,934 at 5 p.m. Saturday, compared to 4,313 the day before. British Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned that outdoor exercise could be banned if people continued to flout social distancing rules.

Johnson remains “at the head of the government” and in contact with colleagues and ministerial officials despite his hospitalization, a spokesman said.

But de facto Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, is expected to chair the daily meeting of Covid-19 on Monday morning in place of Mr. Johnson.

Its persistent symptoms are believed to include a high temperature, and it was considered advisable for doctors to see the PM in person.

Johnson’s pregnant fiancée Carrie Symonds said on Saturday that she was “on the mend” after spending a week in bed after also suffering from symptoms of coronavirus.

The 32-year-old woman, who is expecting the couple’s baby in early summer, has self-isolated in Camberwell, south London, with the couple’s dog Dilyn.

Johnson revealed on March 27 that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and that he was self-isolating with “mild symptoms” including high temperature and persistent cough

He shared several video updates from his apartment # 11 since the diagnosis, and went out to join the national clap of key workers Thursday evening. – PA