Boris Johnson stable after second night in intensive care with Covid-19

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent a second night in intensive care and was in stable condition on Wednesday after receiving oxygen support for complications from the coronavirus while his Foreign Minister leads the battle against the epidemic.

Mr. Johnson, who tested positive nearly two weeks ago, was rushed to St Thomas Hospital on Sunday evening as he had a persistent high temperature and cough, but his condition deteriorated on Monday and he was rushed to an intensive care unit.

The 55-year-old British leader received oxygen support but was not put on ventilator and his designated assistant, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, said he would soon be back at the helm as the world faces its most serious public health crisis in a century.

“He is comfortable, he is stable, he is in a good mood,” said Edward Argar, deputy minister of health, on Wednesday. “Although he had oxygen, he was not ventilated.

While Mr Johnson was fighting the coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, at the hospital, the United Kingdom entered what scientists saw as the deadliest phase of the epidemic and struggled with it. the question of when to lift the lock.

Ministers in government debated the length of the shutdown of the world’s fifth largest economy and the long-term implications of one of the most stringent emergency controls in the history of peace.

The total number of hospital deaths in the UK by Covid-19 increased from a record 786 to 6,159 at 4 p.m. on April 6, the latest death toll available to the public, although only 213,181 people on a population of around 68 million has been tested.

Britain was unable to lift the shutdown, with the peak of the epidemic still over a week away, said London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

“We are not close to lifting the lock,” said Khan.

Acting Raab

Mr. Johnson was breathing without assistance and had not needed any breathing assistance, said Raab, who insisted that Mr. Johnson remain the boss.

There are few precedents in British history for a prime minister incapacitated at a time of major crisis, although Winston Churchill suffered a stroke while in power in 1953 and Tony Blair underwent heart treatment twice in the 2000s.

Johnson has delegated some authority to Raab, who was appointed foreign minister less than a year ago, although any important decision – such as when to lift the lock – would in fact require the blessing of the Johnson’s office.

“He is a fighter, and he will be back at the helm to guide us through this crisis as soon as possible,” said Raab on Tuesday. “His team will not blink and we will not back down from the task at hand at this crucial time.”

The uncodified British constitution – a heavy collection of sometimes ancient and contradictory precedents – offers no clear formal “Plan B”. Essentially, it’s the Prime Minister’s call, and if he is incapacitated, it is up to the Cabinet to decide.

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, a 39-year-old former Goldman Sachs banker, would step in if Mr. Raab became incapacitated. –Reuters