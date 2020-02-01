Boris Johnson: The Brexit champion who delivered

LONDON – It was a big gamble for a loner like Boris Johnson to support Brexit four years ago. But it paid off spectacularly with Britain’s exit from the European Union.

The conservative leader remains a controversial figure, praised by many for his optimism and humor, and accused by others of Trump-style populism and overt disregard for the truth.

But his name is included in the history books for leading the Brexit campaign in the 2016 EU referendum and then finally implemented as prime minister.

Negotiating a new trade agreement with Brussels may be an even bigger challenge, but the former Mayor of London is currently on the rise.

Formerly ambition

For a man who wanted to become “World King” as a child, this moment of triumph was a long time coming.

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was born into a high-performing family in New York in 1964.

He spent his early years in Brussels, where his father worked for the EU, and then attended the Elite Eton School in England before studying classics at Oxford University.

He initially worked as a journalist for The Times, where he was released to write a quote, and then became a Brussels correspondent for the right-wing daily Telegraph.

There he made a name for himself by writing “Euro Myths” – exaggerated claims about the EU.

In the 1990s he became known as a guest speaker on a satirical television program, in which he became a national figure named “Boris” due to his eccentric and self-ironic wit.

His first years in politics were not going smoothly – in 2004 he was released from the conservative shadow cabinet for lying about an extramarital affair.

In 2008 he was elected mayor of London’s multicultural labor vote, a success that is due to his unconventional style.

Stir controversy

Johnson is not like other politicians, with his messy blonde hair, his jocular style, and his willingness to make a fool of himself – especially when he’s stuck on a zipper that flies British flags.

He also distinguished himself from many of his conservative colleagues by his migration-promoting and socially liberal views, which were well received in London.

Over the years, however, he has been exposed to allegations in his news columns, in which he referred to gay men as “bumboys” and Commonwealth citizens in sub-Saharan Africa as “piccaninnies”.

As late as 2018, he criticized that Muslim women in full veil looked like “mailboxes” even though he argued that they should be free to carry what they want.

But Johnson rejects allegations of racism, while supporters say he just likes shaking things up.

In the earlier general election last month, he also demonstrated that he can still appeal to a wide range of voters by getting the best conservative result since Margaret Thatcher’s heyday in the 1980s.

With his pledge to “create Brexit,” keep law and order and invest in public services, he took back seats from the working class that his party had not held for decades.

Brexit promises

Johnson is known for his colorful private life. He is married twice and is said to have five children – one from an affair – and currently lives with his girlfriend on Downing Street.

But his celebrity status has allowed him to ward off scandals that would have destroyed many others.

Questions about his competency were even more damaging, with a two-year term as Foreign Minister after Brexit being generally considered less than convincing.

The family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian woman detained in Tehran for allegedly being abused, said that he had jeopardized her case by misleading her job.

After becoming prime minister in July last year, he defied his critics by renegotiating the terms for Brexit that MPs had rejected three times.

“Those who didn’t take him seriously were wrong,” said French President Emmanuel Macron at the time.

Johnson is still accused of underestimating the difficulties of untangling UK membership, but he dismisses his critics as a “doomster”.

He may be faced with the most difficult task of negotiating a new trade relationship with Brussels and the United States.

And since the exit from the EU is secured and a large number of domestic questions are open, the Prime Minister must now demonstrate that he can do more than Brexit.