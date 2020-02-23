Boris Johnson to start trade talks with U.S. in two weeks: Telegraph

BANGALORE, INDIA – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ready to start out trade talks with the United States inside the coming two weeks, the Telegraph described on Sunday.

The British government’s “red lines” for the trade negotiations, due to be printed future 7 days, are predicted to push back again versus U.S. needs for its pharmaceutical companies to have greater entry to the U.K. sector, the report www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2020/02/23/boris-johnson-piles-tension-eus-brexit-time-wasters-kick-starting up explained.

The moves on trade with the United States will be observed as an attempt to set further stress on the European Union, whose leaders have questioned whether or not a trade offer can be agreed in advance of the conclusion of 12 months, the report additional.

Johnson is envisioned to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in June.