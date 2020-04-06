The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, was taken to the intensive care unit Monday afternoon, described as “worsening” as he was admitted to the hospital Sunday evening after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Boris Johnson had been admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital in London, which is directly in front of the British Parliament across the Thames River, on Sunday evening, ten days after he was initially diagnosed with coronavirus. Her admission was described as not an emergency at that time and on the advice of her personal physician, which should be tested in a hospital setting.

It later appeared that Mr Johnson received oxygen treatment Sunday night after admission.

On Monday evening, an update from the Prime Minister’s personal office and official residence, 10 Downing Street, revealed that he had been transferred to a day care facility. Downing Street said: “Throughout Monday afternoon, the Prime Minister’s condition has worsened and, according to the advice of his medical team, he has been transferred to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.”

Boris is one of the strongest people I know. Thinking of him, Carrie and her family tonight. It comes well, the country needs you.

– Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) April 6, 2020

Up to this point, Downing Street insisted that while the Prime Minister was confined to a hospital bed, he remained at the head of government, as he had done in isolation the previous ten days. Monday’s announcement marks a different departure, in which “designated survivor” Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, is currently the official Vice President of the Prime Minister, while disabled.

Mr. Raab, widely regarded as a solid Brexiteer and one of the top members of the government, was nominated for Prime Minister the day Johnson announced his coronavirus infection. The Prime Minister spoke at the Downing Street Daily Coronavirus Press Conference, where he revealed that he had a personal talk with the Prime Minister on Saturday.

The Prime Minister is not the only Westminster figure infected with coronavirus so far. Boris Johnson’s girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, also said he had had coronavirus symptoms but is recovering. Miss Symonds, who is planning to marry the prime minister this year, is due to give birth to the couple’s baby earlier this summer.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, the UK’s government minister responsible for the coronavirus’s response, was diagnosed with the same virus on the same day as the prime minister, but has since recovered.

The heir to the British trunk throne, Prince Charles, has also been revealed, and has since recovered from the coronavirus.

