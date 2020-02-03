Boris Johnson wants to tighten the UK rules on terrorist cases after the London knife attack

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, said he would act to stop the early release of convicted terrorists after a street attack by Muslim militant days after being released halfway through his prison sentence.

Sudesh Amman, imprisoned in 2018 for possessing terrorist documents and distributing terrorist publications, was shot by the police on Sunday after he stabbed two people in a rampage on a busy London street with a 25-centimeter knife.

Amman, 20, had previously praised the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group, shared an online Al-Qaeda magazine, and encouraged his girlfriend to behead her parents.

Johnson said he “came to the end of my patience” with the release of perpetrators before they had completed their sentence and without any investigation.

“We think it’s time to take action to ensure that people – regardless of the law we introduce – people in the current stream don’t automatically qualify for early release,” Johnson said in a speech.

The government had already promised stricter rules for terrorism because another former convict had killed two people and injured three more before the police shot him near London Bridge in November.

Forensic police officers work in South London after a man was shot by the police on Sunday after reports that he had stabbed two people. (Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP / Getty Images)

Justice Minister Robert Buckland said that after Sunday’s attack, emergency legislation would be introduced to make immediate changes to dealing with people convicted of terrorist crimes.

“Perpetrators will no longer be automatically released early and any release before the end of their sentence will depend on the risk assessment of conditional administration,” he told parliament and added that the change would apply to prisoners.

Johnson said that efforts to deradicalize and rehabilitate militants have had little success.

Fake bomb vest

Amman was released from prison on January 23 because he was imprisoned for promoting violent Islamic material.

Sunday afternoon he stole a knife from a store and went into the rampage with a fake bomb on his body. In an attack that lasted about 60 seconds, he stabbed two people, while a third sustained minor injuries from broken glass when the police opened fire.

Amman was guarded by the armed police at the time.

Two of the three injured were discharged from the hospital and the third was in a serious but stable state, police said Monday.

In November 2018, Amman pleaded guilty to terrorist charges and the following month he was sentenced to more than three years in prison.

His mother, Haleema Faraz Khan, told Sky News that he was a “nice, polite boy” who was radicalized online and in prison. She said she had spoken with her son hours before the attack and that he seemed to be normal when she saw him days earlier.

Police officers run a bail hostel on Monday. Sudesh Amman, 20, wearing a fake suicide jacket, was shot down on a busy South London road on Sunday after police said it was an “Islamist-related” incident. (Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP / Getty Images)

The UK has around 220 people in prison with terrorist convictions.

In 2016, the United Kingdom announced plans to isolate radical Islamists in heavily guarded prisons to limit their ability to influence other prisoners amid concerns that prisons were breeding grounds for extremists.

Ian Acheson, who conducted an evaluation of the management of Islamist extremists in prison, said the prison service did not have the capacity to manage terrorist perpetrators.

“We may have to accept that there are certain people who are so dangerous that they must be kept in prison indefinitely,” he told BBC Radio.

Mark Rowley, formerly the UK’s senior counter-terrorism police officer, said that dozens of other people convicted of terrorist crimes would be released early under the conviction guidelines.

“Virus” of their beliefs

“We have a problem about whether you have around 200 in it, the question is how do you hold them?” Johnson said.

“You hold them, as it were, in one group and try to keep them together, because that prevents them from infecting the virus of their convictions in prison or passing them on to others. Or you spread yourself and try to prevent them from infect each other again? “

Amman was 17 and lived with his family when he first started committing terrorist crimes, according to the authorities. Police said he had downloaded material about making explosives and carrying out terrorist attacks.

Reports showed that he and his family, friends and girlfriend had discussed his extreme views and desire to carry out an attack, and often focused on the use of a knife, the prosecutors said. In one message, he encouraged his girlfriend to behead her parents.

ISIS claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack, although the police said it was an isolated incident.