Boris Johnson went from intensive care to general service

Prime Minister Boris Johnson left intensive care and was transferred to general service for “close monitoring” of his recovery from the coronavirus, Downing Street said Thursday evening.

The Prime Minister was admitted to hospital last Sunday with persistent symptoms of the virus and was transferred to intensive care on Monday after experiencing difficulty breathing.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who succeeds the Prime Minister, said in an earlier media availability that he “continues to take positive steps and is in a good mood”.

Chief Medical Advisor Patrick Vallance said at the briefing that the hospital admission rate for Covid-19 in Britain was starting to wane due to social distancing, but the number of deaths per day would continue to increase for several weeks. Vallance said the number of new cases was not accelerating and that there would be “many, many more people hospitalized” without the lockdown.

Britain recorded 881 new deaths from the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total to 7,978.

“This will not change for a few weeks because deaths occur after illness, early illness, intensive care,” said Vallance.

Raab said the PM, who was to spend his fourth night in intensive care, “continues to take positive steps and is in a good mood”. Raab chaired a meeting on the virus of senior ministers, heads of decentralized administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and the mayor of London on Thursday.

They discussed the lockdown, which needs to be reviewed next week, but Raab said there will be no decision on when or how to lift the restrictions until the end of next week.

“The government continues to collect all the relevant data to obtain the most complete picture possible of the effect of the social distancing measures that we have put in place. Now, when the first signs suggest that they are having the impact we need to see, it is too early to say it conclusively, ”he said.

“As we have said many times now, we will be guided by science at all times. So we do not expect to be able to say more about this until the end of next week. Let me be again very clear about this. The measures will have to stay in place until we have the evidence to clearly show that we have gone beyond the summit. “

Raab recognized the weight of the restrictions on the public, including people’s mental health. And as a sign of the economic cost of shutting down the economy, the government has said it is expanding the size of its “ways and means system,” a sort of Bank of England overdraft.

Work reaction

The Labor party called on the government to publish its strategy to break the deadlock and start returning to normal economic activity.

“The Labor Party has urged the government to institute so-called lockdown and supports the maintenance of forced social distance to save lives and protect the National Health Service where it is based on medical evidence,” said shadow secretary of health Jonathan Ashworth.

“The British public has shown great determination in adhering to the measures, but it is understandable that the ministers are seeking greater clarity on their exit strategy. We said earlier that locking in itself is a blunt tool without a national strategy for community testing and contact tracing. We are asking ministers to describe the next step in their strategy to give the public the assurance and clarity they expect. “