“Born Again” Co-stars Jang Ki Yong And Lee Soo Hyuk Talk About Working Together, Career Modeling, and More

Jang Ki Yong and Lee Soo Hyuk, who recently starred in the KBS drama “Born Again,” recently shot a picture for the Esquire May issue.

“Born Again” is a mysterious melodrama about detectives, detective lovers, and serial killers, whose fate remains entwined even after reincarnation becomes different. Jang Ki Yong, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Jin Se Yeon played double roles, one in 1980 and one in 2020.

In the accompanying interview, Lee Soo Hyuk and Jang Ki Yong talk about drama, characters, working together, reminiscing about models and careers, and more.

Asked about shooting the first drama in four years, Lee Soo Hyuk said, “I’m really tired of doing the drama again. I know that fans expect it, so I want to do a good show. I can’t say I don’t feel pressure, but My co-stars work hard and the mood is great, so I want to do my best. “

Concerning his double character, he said, “We started filming with the background of the 1980s and we are doing films nowadays. It feels like we’ve done a lot of short films and started new ones. The production staff worked hard to prepare airplanes, filming, props and costumes to survive the 1980s.When I look at electronics and clothing from the 80s, it feels like I’m back in. When I started filming these days, it was all felt in. There was a huge difference between the two characters, but the author made the difference in tone and dialogue changes. “

Asked about the dark side model and style of actor that looks amazing, she replied, “I started as a model at the age of the case and now as an actor now. Looks absolutely weird to other people. And I’m not trying to say that I am also an ordinary person. But actually I lived more common than people think. the addition of gaweanku, I’m no different with male friends. Sometimes I feel far away from the community because of the image, but recently I performed at various events and share the experience that much more natural. “

The interview told Jang Ki Yong in an old interview that he dreamed of being a model after seeing Lee Soo Hyuk on the runway. Lee Soo Hyuk said, “Beside me know, now is a long time. I am very grateful to the words. I think that can be inspired by other people now (laughs). I also times when humiliating dreams with view model, and when the selected option, I think may be a role model. I want to make a good choice so that people are watching I can feel. I feel happy with what the Gentiles, but I do not think that I have a great influence, began this rather scary. “

Jang Ki Yong talked about it in his own interview too. “When I was 19, I saw the video of Soo Hyuk’s show and the TV program ‘Model Seven.’ I know for sure that the project model have compassion given to me and thought I was luck to chase. I see it difficult to entice parents to come to Seoul from Ulsan. This is to show how much I appreciate Soo Hyuk as a senior, so it got a problem that can be done along with the current production. It also shows what I have grown up with since then. I love to talk with them during filming. It has a special meaning of working with actors who want to be like that. “

Jang Ki Yong is expected to become a model like Lee Soo Hyuk. She said, “I’ll be happy if that happens. I think Soo Hyuk will feel it too. As she works hard as a model, if she knows that a little girl wants to be like her, she will feel a whole new meaning in everything she does. , I’ll be happy. I’ll also tell her to buy some food (laughs). “

She adds, “I did not choose this job (because I like to be the center of attention). When I was young, I was introverted and shy about someone else. I hate display now in front of other people. But in the first year of high school, I got a chance to singing at a festival, and strangely enough, I want to do it.

About the dual character, he said, “This is a great challenge to do, but I want to try new things with each project. I enjoy playing different characters than I’ve ever done before, and trying things that I haven’t done yet. ‘Go Back Couple,’ I played a college student, and in ‘My Mister,’ I played a shark. He was opposed to a full pole. I love the special meaning that plays so well. “

He added that this made the double role in “Born Again” particularly enjoyable. “Before, I was really excited about the flow of a single production. I can feel that feeling now in a single production. On the other hand, I feel more sensitive and anxious, but the work of an actor is to do something that I have never experienced before.”

