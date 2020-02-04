Borrower in Liverpool Loris Karius wants to be punished by Besiktas for claiming “enjoying the nightlife too much”

Loris Karius is said to be punished by Besiktas with the allegation that he “enjoys the nightlife too much”.

The Liverpool goalkeeper is in the second season of his two-year loan with the Turkish giants and has fought for this term.

Karius has made a number of mistakes for the Turkish club

He made three mistakes leading to goals, the last goal on Saturday was a 2-1 win against Caykur Rizespor.

The Turkish outlet Fotospor says Besiktas boss Sergen Yalcin is getting impatient with the shape of Karius and is looking for a replacement for the summer.

There have also been claims that Karius spends too many late nights in Istanbul, which could affect his shape.

The German international is expected to return before another move from Merseyside to the mother club Liverpool.

Karius’ last appearance for Klopp’s team was a 1-3 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in May 2018, when he gave Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale goals in Kiev.

He has little prospect of playing for the Reds again, as Alisson is considered one of the best goalkeepers on the plane and Adrian and academic Caoimhin Kelleher are both solid supporters.

Earlier this season, Karius announced that he would talk to the Anfield bosses about his future at the end of the campaign.

He said, “I’m not thinking about it at the moment.

“There is still a long way to go before my loan period ends.

“I focus on games, my achievements. We’ll talk about it at the end of the season. “

