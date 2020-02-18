[Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain reside stream: How to check out Champions League clash for free – kick-off time, Tv set Channel and talkSPORT protection]

European heavyweights Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain face off in the initial round of the Champions League knockout-levels.

PSG topped Group A forward of Authentic Madrid right before Xmas even though Dortmund were runners-up to Barcelona in Group F.

Both of those will have hopes of going significantly in Europe’s elite competitors this season but deal with a tough examination in the Round of 16.

They go head-to-head at the Westfalenstadion tonight right before heading to Paris for the return leg on March 11.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG : Day and kick-off time

The Spherical of 16 1st leg will be held on Tuesday, February 18 and will kick-off at 8pm GMT.

These two have only performed each and every other two times just before, in the team stages of the 2010/11 Europa League. Both equally matches finished in draws.

Dortmund go into the tie getting thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga at the weekend while PSG performed out a 4-four Ligue one thriller at Amiens.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG : How to look at

Every single Champions League activity is becoming revealed dwell on BT Sport this time and you can catch this video game on BT Activity 3 with coverage starting at seven: 15pm.

If you’re an EE mobile phone purchaser, you can look at this recreation fully cost-free.

EE shoppers can indicator up for a a few-thirty day period absolutely free trial to BT Sport – only textual content Activity to 150.

This will allow for you to watch on your cellphone, with casting accessible to your Television though the assistance.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG : talkSPORT coverage

talkSPORT will have updates from the match in the course of the night, with our demonstrate starting off at 7pm.

Hugh Woozencroft offers our European specific which involves commentary from Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool.

To tune in, just click right here for the live stream or click on the radio player under.