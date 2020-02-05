Borussia Dortmund’s boss releases Jadon Sancho transfer update between Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund’s sports director, Michael Zorc, announced that the giants of the Bundesliga had received no approaches from any club regarding their valuable assets Jadon Sancho.

The 19-year-old caused another sensation this season and scored 17 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions.

Getty Images – Getty

Borussia Dortmund’s sports director Michael Zorc has released an update on the future of Jadon Sancho

Sancho’s last goal in the 5-0 win over Union Berlin meant that he was the first player to score 15 goals in the top German league before his 20th birthday.

He was also the first player in Europe’s top five leagues to defeat Lionel Messi and double-digit in 2019/20 for both goals and assists. His talent is unmistakable.

This has led to speculation that the England international Signal Iduna Park will leave sooner rather than later with big money.

Both Manchester United and Chelsea have expressed great interest in the former Manchester City youngster, and Liverpool has also observed the teenager’s situation.

AFP or licensor

Sancho is valued by the Bundesliga at over £ 100m

Nevertheless, according to Dortmund boss Zorc, there are no offers for the Dortmund winger so far.

Speaking to Bild, he said: “It is a fact that no other club has contacted us about Jadon.

“[I can’t] answer reliably today [whether Sancho will stay in Dortmund beyond the summer].

“I can say with certainty that he feels very comfortable with us. Otherwise, he could not produce such [high-profile] performances week after week.

“It is a phenomenon and is now producing top performances. And he rarely takes a break on the pitch and helps the team with their defensive work.

“He is hardworking and gets the greatest respect from me.”