borussia-dortmund’s-fifteen-12-months-aged-wonderkid-youssoufa-moukoko-established-for-promotion-to-very-first-staff-squad

The most recent Borussia Dortmund starlet is set to be moved into their 1st-staff pursuing his prolific type at youth amount.

Youssoufa Moukoko has scored an remarkable 31 targets in 18 game titles for Dortmund’s Underneath-17 staff and also attained a phone-up to the Germany Below-19 squad final 7 days.

Youssoufa Moukoko has been prolific for Borussia Dortmund Underneath-17s

The 15-12 months-previous has been a person to watch for the Bundesliga club for some time and some could don’t forget him for his goalscoring feats last period.

He broke the file for the most aims scored in a single Below-17 Bunedesliga season with 50 in just 28 video games when he was even now only 14.

The striker is well accustomed to taking part in in teams perfectly higher than his yrs as he designed his Germany Less than-16 debut when he was just 12, even though he is also the youngster-at any time scorer in the UEFA Youth League.

Moukoko’s sensational sort has understandably caught the interest of Dortmund boss Lucien Favre and he uncovered the ideas to integrate him in the very first-group before the conclude of the time.

Favre claimed: “We had a prepare with him, but I can’t say accurately when he’ll be with us. Maybe in March, but we nevertheless have to wait for a several matters.”

The Dortmund supervisor has proven lots of religion in their youthful gamers this season with Jadon Sancho developing into just one of the finest attacking gamers in the Bundesliga, even though new signing Erling Haaland proceeds to score plans for fun with 12 in 8 video games.

Really should Moukoko make his senior debut this term he will split the document currently held by Nuri Sahin who represented Dortmund when he was 16 yrs and 11 months again in August 2005.