Jadon Sancho was the first player in Europe’s top five leagues to score double-digit numbers for both goals and assists this season.

The 19-year-old continues to prove why he is one of the best young talents in the game, with consistently excellent performances for Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho got a template and scored Dortmund’s third goal when they defeated Augsburg 5-3 in Saturday’s first game of the German national team after the winter break.

Getty Images – Getty

Jadon Sancho had a great game against Augsburg

The England international would probably have received more praise for reaching this milestone and for his 3-1 comeback role if it weren’t for Erling’s bride Haaland.

The striker scored a hat-trick of 20 minutes on his debut for the Bundesliga club after moving from Red Bull Salzburg.

Sancho now has 10 goals and 10 assists for his club in 16 league games this season.

He is on the best way to exceed the numbers he achieved last season with twelve goals and 14 assists in the German top league.

Only four players in Europe’s top five leagues have registered at least 10 assists this season.

Kevin De Bruyne leads the table with 14, while Luis Alberto [Lazio] and Thomas Muller [Bayern Munich] lead the table with 11.

Danny Murphy: James Maddison is worth more than Jadon Sancho

The Man City star also has seven goals and should quickly equal Sancho in double digits for goals and assists.

Lionel Messi is often at the top of the rankings for both goals and assists, but while his hit rate is impressive – 13 goals in 14 LaLiga games – he only has six assists this season to keep the table well ,