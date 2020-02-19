[borussia-dortmund’s-teenage-trio-of-erling-haaland,-jadon-sancho-and-giovanni-reyna-could-all-have-performed-for-england]

Borussia Dortmund have some of the ideal youthful abilities in environment soccer and are irresistibly fascinating to look at at the instant.

In their Champions League get versus Paris Saint-Germain they concluded with a entrance 3 consisting of one particular 17-12 months-old and two 19-calendar year-olds.

Sancho, Haaland and Reyna concluded Borussia Dortmund’s win from PSG and all a few were born in England

Giovanni Reyna, Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho are a significant part of their revered expertise who are just at the commence of their careers.

What is fascinating, and purely a coincidence, is how all three had been born in England but are now placing the environment alight in Germany.

Sancho was the to start with to join Dortmund in 2017 for £8million from Man Metropolis and has absent on to be one of the world’s greatest wingers.

He was the initial player in Europe’s prime 5 leagues to arrive at double figures for ambitions and helps this time and is still only 19.

Sancho was born in London and was briefly portion of the Watford academy ahead of being snapped up by Metropolis.

Discouraged by the lack of initially-staff opportunities, he left for the Bundesliga and has not looked again. It turned out to be a good determination considering the lack of to start with-team soccer players like Phil Foden have received.

A entire England intercontinental, he has considering the fact that been connected with a return to the Premier League and urged to join one particular of Chelsea or Liverpool.

Haaland is Norweigan and finished up at Dortmund all through the January transfer window from Purple Bull Leipzig.

The striker has been mightily outstanding in scoring 11 ambitions in just seven game titles at a absurd regular of a single just about every 41 minutes.

He started off at his hometown club Bryne FK in Norway ahead of shifting to Molde but it was in actuality Leeds wherever he was born.

His father, Alf-Inge Haaland was taking part in football in England at the time and also had spells at Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Person City.

The 19-year-old is also a Leeds fan and has earlier spoken about his dream of profitable the Premier League with them.

Giovanni Reyna is the youngest of the team, obtaining turned 17 very last November and has not created the very same affect on the to start with-crew as the other two.

He is however a extremely highly-rated youngster who has now produced seven substitute appearances and scored after.

Reyna is a United States Less than-17 intercontinental but was born in Sunderland even though his father, Claudio, was enjoying there.

Claudio Reyna also played for Rangers and Guy City all through his time in the United Kingdom.

So, there you have it – Borussia Dortmund’s exciting teenage trio ended up all bizarrely born in England and also have links to Man Town.