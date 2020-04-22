“Bosch” And “The Good Fight” Catch The Endless Battle Against The Bad Door: NPR

The current crimes are scary and disturbing, but critic John Powers finds stories of crime that catch him. He recommends two shows he has been watching unrestrained during the pandemic.







This is FRESH AIR. Like many of us, our great critic John Powers has more time these days to catch up on the TV series. He’s watching the newly started seasons of two popular series, Amazon “Bosch” and “The Good Fight” on CBS All Access. John says that, in their different ways, they are both about loyalty to the truth.

JOHN POWERS, BYLINE: It’s one of the peculiarities of life that, while the actual crimes are scary and disturbing, crime stories somehow tend to be soothing. We go with them to liberation, to escape, which is why I spent my recent nights in the socially deserving distance two good shows about the endless battle against harm. The oldest of the two is “Bosch”, whose sixth season fell on the Amazon on April 17th. Freely adapted from Michael Connelly’s terrible series of novels, he portrays Titus Welliver as the title’s hero, LAPD Detective Harry Bosch, a man as distant as he is direct.

As the new season begins, Bosch and his partner J. Edgar – that’s Jamie Hector – are assigned to a murder case that involves a ransom for a seriously driven, element used in dirty bombs. The clues point to an alt-right group that believes its members are not subject to U.S. law. So Bosch and J. Edgar are competing for evidence against an FBI team combining their murder investigation on behalf of the cessation of domestic terrorism.

Now, Bosch is a show of a classic couple, but what makes it good is the way its episodes fall. As the action races around LA from dive bars to hillside-looking homes to gorgeous old movie palaces, we follow scads of fast-paced characters – the veteran couple watching the friend the His most beloved has a heart attack, the likely female boss of Bosch who continues to be restrained by their commander in the precise, hard-to-read police chief who is running for mayor. And outside the station, there’s the brilliant and brilliant civil rights lawyer Honey Chandler – that of Mimi Rogers – who is like a cross between Gloria Allred and Johnnie Cochran.

What keeps it all going is Harry Bosch’s side-by-side character, which Welliver shows off a bit of Humphrey Bogart’s bruised romance, even though his Bantam rooster structure may be closer to Jimmy Cagney. Intelligent, thorny and sometimes insubordinate, he embodies a head of old-school masculinity. His intrinsic sense of honor makes him the kind of nonsuperhero you’re happy to see season after season.

Here Bosch is talking to his daughter Maddie, and without giving up departmental secrets about dirty bombs or right-wing terrorists, he tries to keep her out of harm’s way.

(SOUNDBITE OF SHOW TV, “BOSCH”)

TITUS WELLIVER: (Like Harry Bosch) Are you going to be in the office all day?

MADISON LINTZ: (Like Maddie Bosch) I usually take a walk somewhere for lunch, I feel the sun on me.

WELL: (As Harry Bosch) Order, wherever you want. I am buying.

LINTZ: (Like Maddie) So it’s not just a homicide case that you caught?

WELLIVER: (Like Harry Bosch) Stay inside for the next few days. Go home right after work, yeah?

LINTZ: (As Maddie) Are you okay?

ALSO: (Because Harry Bosch) Tired. Let go. I love you.

LINTZ: (As Maddie) I love you. Dad?

WELL: (As Harry Bosch) Yeah?

LINTZ: (As Maddie) Be sure.

WELL: (Like Harry Bosch) Always.

POWER: Crime is more insidious in the fourth season of “The Good Fight.” He welcomes magnificent Christine Baranski as attorney Diane Lockhart who, in this spinoff from “The Good Wife,” has become a partner in a historically black law firm run by heavyweight actors Audra McDonald and Delroy Lindo.

This seamless series is not only CBS All Access’s Diamond Hope service but the smartest and funniest liberal horror TV photo in the Trump years. Perhaps for that reason, the first episode of this season is a transcendent slice of an alternative story. Diane, who loves Hillary Clinton, wakes up to discover that Donald Trump’s victory was just a bad dream, an uncommon one. Here, she talked about it with her assistant Marissa, played by Sarah Steele.

(SOUNDBITE OF SHOW TV, “THE GOOD STRUGGLE”)

CHRISTINE BARANSKI: (As Diane Lockhart) Have you ever had a dream that is so real that it takes you a long time to wake up?

SARAH STEELE: (As Marissa Gold) Le.

BARANSKI: (As Diane) I dreamed that Donald Trump was our president.

STEELE: (Like Marissa, funny) Really? How did it go?

BARANSKI: (Like Diane) So, I mean, what happened? How did you lose?

STEELE: (As Marissa) How was it not? Do you remember the elections? It was valid for land – 3 million votes.

BARANSKI: (As Diane) Same as in my dream.

STEELE: (As Marissa) Did Trump have 3 million more votes in your dream?

BARANSKI: (As Diane) No, Hillary did.

STEELE: (As Marissa) Then as she did – well, whatever. It is a dream; it doesn’t have to make sense.

POWER: From the second episode, the world has returned to normal. The Trump era has come again, and Diane has been handed over to the firm’s pro bono section. When trying to protect a small restaurant from a developer, Diane comes across something known simply as Memo 618, which allows wealthy and healthy people to have special privileges in court, so Diane starts digging to find out what this is. the mysterious memo actually and who is behind it.

This is a chilling topic for a season, especially at a time when millions worry about the corruption of our justice system. Yet even as the show tackles a serious issue, each episode is filled with fun, whether it’s the appearance of fun new stars like Hugh Dancy or John Larroquette or satirical pieces of satire above all else, from corporate sensitivity training. for the DNC’s attempt to woo black. voters. Despite its liberal approach, the irony of the show has diminished in every direction. Take that opener season in which Clinton won in 2016; instead of becoming the triumph that Diane expects, the episode is all about the harsh consequences of that victory over, among other things, the #MeToo movement. Harvey Weinstein was, after all, a great Hillary fundraiser.

The most lethally funny joke is not about Trump but the Obamas. As with “Bosch,” what makes “The Good Fight” soothing is that it revolves around someone whose moral compass is sharp. Diane with the Baranski microdose can sometimes be silly or knee-jerk, but when justice really wants to defend her from those who have turned, she – like Harry Bosch – will be there fighting for the truth with a steel spine the purest.

