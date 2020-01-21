Bose closes all North American retail stores

The Bose audio brand closes 119 stores worldwide

Audio brand Bose announced last week that it will close all 119 stores in North America, Europe, Australia and Japan.

No wonder you can blame the “dramatic shift to online shopping”.

“Originally, our retail stores gave people the opportunity to experience, test, and speak to multi-component CD and DVD-based home entertainment systems,” said Colette Burke, vice president of global sales at Bose, in a statement. “It was a radical idea at the time, but we focused on what our customers needed and where they needed it – and we’re doing the same now.”

Bose opened its first store in 1993. The company plans to continue operating around 130 stores in China, India and some other countries in the Middle East and Asia, and continues to sell its headphones, glasses and speakers through online retailers and Bose’s own website for sale.

It’s a sad day – you’ve been using Bose’s QuietComfort headphones for years. It is still the ideal noise canceling headphone for air travel.

