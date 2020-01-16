Bose closes more than 100 stores worldwide

Bose is reducing the number of retail stores it operates due to the “dramatic shift” to online shopping, the company said in a statement.

The high-end electronics manufacturer said it closed 119 retail stores worldwide in North America, Europe, Japan, and Australia. It will continue to operate around 130 stores in China, the United Arab Emirates, India and some Asian countries.

Bose reflects a broader shift in retail and explains that no brick-and-mortar stores are required as customers buy their products online. In addition to selling products online, Bose products are sold by major retailers such as Best Buy and Target, and there is also an Amazon sales platform.

Bose did not disclose how many employees were affected by the move, but announced that it would be deregistered. Colette Burke, vice president of global sales at Bose, said the decision was “difficult” and the company “grateful” for its store employees.

“Originally, our retail stores gave people the opportunity to experience, test, and talk to multi-component CD and DVD-based home entertainment systems,” said Burke. “It was a radical idea at the time, but we focused on what our customers needed and where they needed it – and we’re doing the same now.”

The closings illustrate the likelihood of another brutal year for retailers. In 2019, U.S. retailers announced the closure of 9,302 stores, an increase of 59% over 2018 and the highest number since data collection started by Coresight Research in 2012.

Online sales today account for around 16% of retail sales, but will increase to 25% by 2026, UBS analysts estimated in a research report. UBS estimates that this could lead to a further 75,000 closings by 2026, including around 20,000 clothing stores and up to 10,000 consumer electronics stores.