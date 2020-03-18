Bose’s 700 Wireless Headphones Have Never ever Been This Low-priced

The Bose 700 headphones are now at their most affordable price tag

Silence or total immersion. These are two states of the environment I’m begging for in the future few weeks.

Aiding me together: Sound-canceling headphones.

Significantly, these sounds-canceling headphones. Bose’s Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, now at their new cheapest price tag.

There’s a ton to enjoy on the 700 — developed-in Alexa/Google Assistant controls, sounds isolation on the microphones (the improved to make and get phone calls), 11 degrees of noise cancellation, optional touch controls and up to 20 hrs of wi-fi battery lifetime.

There are 11 versions of sounds manage on the Bose 700 (Photograph by way of Nordstrom)

Additionally, the 700s offer up a thing referred to as Bose AR, wherever you can knowledge enhanced, augmented-reality audio applications that react to your head orientation and system motion (like this new Star Wars application).

The wi-fi Bose Sounds Cancelling Headphones 700 are available in two shades at 25% off at Nordstrom, producing them all-time very low cost of $299.

