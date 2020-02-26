[bosnia-war-veterans-become-peace-messengers-as-threats-to-security-increase]



By Daria Sito-Sucic

MAGLAJ, Bosnia (Reuters) – They played soccer jointly as youthful adult men. Then they fought each and every other in a 1990s war in 3 rival Bosnian armies. Now, as the country goes from one disaster to a different, the a few veterans experience it is their duty to alert of the horrors of war.

Rizo Salkic “Talijan”, Marko Zelic and Boro Jevtic, the Bosniak, Croat and Serb wartime commanders from the central town of Maglaj, have turn out to be not likely peace activists almost a quarter of a century after the conclude of the Bosnian war that last but not least sealed the collapse of Yugoslavia.

“It is unhappy that even currently … we must speak about peace and reconciliation,” stated Zelic, the wartime main of navy police in the Croatian Defence Council (HVO) in the Maglaj location.

The U.S.-brokered Dayton peace agreement that finished the 1992-95 war break up the place into two autonomous regions – the Federation dominated by Croats and Bosniaks, and the Serb-dominated Serb Republic – joined by using a weak central govt.

But political quarrels among prime nationalists have prevented reconciliation. The discord has also blocked Bosnia’s economic development and integration into the European Union and NATO, aiding push young and educated people today to depart the region.

Hostility deepened this thirty day period after Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia’s tripartite inter-ethnic presidency, all over again threatened that the Serb area might secede from Bosnia in a row in excess of the Constitutional Court, and called on Serb officials to block the function of countrywide institutions.

“We live yet again in turbulent occasions when we want to talk of peace perhaps even far more than in advance of,” Zelic stated.

“Young people have to be conscious how straightforward it is to get started a war and how hard it is to prevent it.”

The 3 veterans, who fought each and every other off and on as the war modified system, are touring Bosnia to discuss about their war encounters.

Each individual was wounded, with Salkic, a deminer, having been wounded seven times. Even during the war, they aided each and every other – Jevtic when saved Salkic’s existence even however they ended up on opposing sides of the frontline.

They continued to fulfill and socialize in postwar Maglaj, and at just one level commenced spontaneously to converse about the war jointly. They viewed it differently, but they listened to each and every other.

“We did not usually concur but concluded that all of us imagine the exact: We ended up tricked into the war,” Salkic mentioned.

Their friendship has drawn general public consideration. A film about them created by the Bosnia mission of the Organisation for Safety and Cooperation in Europe is becoming shown across the state.

Some in the viewers during a screening in Sarajevo mentioned the three gentlemen have been brave to chat brazenly about the senselessness of war at a time when reconciliation was remaining place on the again burner in Bosnia.

“There is absolutely nothing heroic in indicating that war is stupidity and a reduction of time, lives and house,” Jevtic advised Reuters.

