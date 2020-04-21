Bosnians were allowed to return home after a quarantine protest by the coronavirus

SARAJEVO – Protesters in Sarajevo who conducted a hunger strike in their treatment of coronavirus quarantine on Tuesday have been allowed to return home by Bosnian authorities.

About 50 people held in student accommodation in the capital for more than two weeks were told they could continue to isolate themselves from their homes, local officials and protesters said.

Protesters said many were not tested for the virus while others were not given their test results. Some also say they do not receive the drugs they need for other conditions. They also worked with a lawyer to check the legality of their confinement.

About 80 people who were quarantined at another stage will remain in the residence.

Separately, more than 80 people have been quarantined at a hotel in the central city of Zenica that has refused food since April 20, demanding that they be tested and released if found negative, officials and protesters said. Dozens quarantined in the towns of Doboj and Maglaj have held similar protests.

Under emergency measures, authorities in the Bosnian-Croat Federation have placed people arriving from overseas in the quarantine for 28 days.

In the Bosnian Service of Serbia, the other autonomous half of the country, they can resume their quarantine at home for two weeks unless they develop COVID-19 symptoms.

So far, 1,342 people in Bosnia have been confirmed to be infected and 51 of them have died.

Even before the pandemic, Bosnia’s health system was poor. A large number of doctors and nurses have sought employment in Western Europe, sparking fears that the country may have too few medical staff to cope. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Giles Elgood)